Thursday, Sep 21, 2017 | Last Update : 08:01 PM IST

Someone can slit my throat but can't tell me what to do: Mamata on HC order

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 6:39 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 6:47 pm IST

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply on the Calcutta High Court order and said, "Someone can slit my throat but no one can tell me what to do."

The Calcutta High Court on earlier on Thursday allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal on all days including Muharram, setting aside the state government’s previous decision to not immerse idols on Muharram day.

Read: Can immerse Durga idols on all days, including Muharram: Calcutta HC

The court also directed the government to designate routes and make security arrangements for immersion and Muharram processions.

Mamata Banerjee also said that she would do whatever she can to ensure peace. She said, "I will do what I can to keep peace."

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision to not immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities cannot celebrate their festivals together.

"If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.

Tags: durga idols immersion case, mamata banerjee, calcutta high court order, muharram processions
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

