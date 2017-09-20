The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Sep 20, 2017 | Last Update : 06:14 PM IST

India, All India

Why create communal distinction between Hindus, Muslims: Calcutta HC asks Mamata

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 20, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 20, 2017, 5:39 pm IST

Court was hearing an appeal on Mamata’s controversial decision not to immerse Durga idols on Muharram day.

Earlier in August, the chief minister sparked a controversy after she declared that Durga idols will not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 and October 1 on account of Muharram.  (Photo: PTI)
Kolkata: “Why are you creating communal distinction between Hindus and Muslims,” the Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government on Wednesday, hearing an appeal on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s controversial decision not to immerse Durga idols on Muharram day.

The Calcutta High Court questioned the state government’s decision and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram. 

The court asked: "When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two?" "Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together," the High Court said according to ANI.

Mamata had received flak from the BJP for indulging in “appeasement politics”. State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had described Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions as “unconstitutional.”

He had said her decision would be challenged in court. The RSS also expressed displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.

Read: Don't play with fire: Mamata warns BJP ahead of Durga Puja, Muharram

The chief minister at a programme had said, “Since Muharram falls on October 1, Durga Puja idol immersion can be done till 6 pm on Bijoya Dashami. There will be no problem for those who want to immerse idols before 6 pm. The idol immersion can not be done on Ekadashi (the day after Bijoya Dashami).” 

She had added, “We sometimes prefer not to immerse idols on this day. Muharram is also on that day.” 

She had said, “Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4.” 

Last year, the government had imposed similar restrictions, which were rejected by the Calcutta HC.

Tags: muharram, mamata banerjee, durga idols immersion, durga puja
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

