Top Stories

Bihar Chief MInister Nitish Kumar drawing a painting during the inauguration of 23rd Patna Book Fair at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Saturday.(Photo: PTI)

Bihar: BJP-RJD in war of words after Nitish paints lotus at event

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo: PTI/File)

Centre committed to ending triple talaq, may take step after UP polls: Ravi Shankar

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu (Photo: PTI)

Gujarat: Cong workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, 12 detained

Image for representational purpose only

NSG ignored help plea of 2 soldiers in Pathankot airbase: report

Union Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda with veteran Congress leader S.M. Krishnaa at a function to release his biography Sada Smitha at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru (Photo: File/DC)

Haven't taken a call yet about joining BJP: former Cong leader SM Krishnaa

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: file)

If you don't vote, you have no right to blame govt: SC

Image for representational purpose only

HIV-positive man held for having 'oral sex' with minor boy

U.S. free style wrestler Daniel Bergman, left, signs Iranian flags for Iranian boys during Takhti Wrestling Cup, on the Persian Gulf island of Kish, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iran allows US wrestling team in after travel ban suspended

Newsmakers

The painting was completed in three days (Photo: Instagram)

Girl from painting named 'Glow of Hope' turns 100

It was painted in 1945-46, almost seven decades ago, but yet holds the same amount of fascination for art lovers all over the country.

To those who know Robart, who has been on the federal bench in Seattle for more than a decade after his appointment by another Republican, President George W. Bush, the ensuing drama surrounding the move was a far cry from the judge's standard. (Photo: United States Court)

James Robart: 'So-called judge' derided by Trump known for fairness

Trump called 69-year-old Robart a so-called judge whose ridiculous opinion essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country.

By experimenting with a highly absorbent polymer, the teen discovered a cost effective way to remove salt from ocean water and turn it into fresh water.

Indian teen cracks code, makes saltwater drinkable for cheap

The Jesuit High School Senior told KPTV that he has big plans of changing the world.

James with Kelly and her mother.

James McAvoy donates 50,000 euros to cancer-stricken teenager

“I hope this helps you achieve your goal sooner rather than later.”

World

US President Donald Trump (Photo: File)

Respect for 'killer' Putin: US President

During the Trump-Putin call, Kremlin said there were discussions on improving economic relations, a sign of removal of Russian sanctions.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Qatar Airways flight makes the longest trip ever

Qatar Airways did not have a figure for the number of passengers who boarded but it is believed there are 4 pilots and 15 crew on the plane.

An animal welfare group, Life Conservationist Association, estimated more than 1.2 million animals not adopted from shelters have been put down since 1999. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Taiwan bans euthanasia of stray animals

The law came into effect Saturday, two years after it was passed by parliament -- a period meant to prepare shelters for the ban.

Business

Restaurants-owned pizza chain runs a franchise model in the country, where investments come from franchise partners.

Pizza Hut plans to double outlets to over 700 by 2022

Pizza Hut currently have 360 restaurants across 100 cities.

Reserve Bank of India

RBI likely to maintain status quo on February 8

Reserve Bank may refrain from lowering benchmark interest rate at its policy review meet this week.

Nano has been one of the point of contentions between Tata and Mistry.

Can't tell right now Nano's road ahead: Tata Motors

Tata Motors has said that it would reduce the number of PV platforms to just two from the current six by 2018.

Sports

Harmanpreet Singh

HIL 5: Mumbai zoom to top of table with dominant win

This was Mumbai’s first away win this season and they now have 23 points from seven matches.

Denis Irwin at an event in Bengaluru. (Photo: R. Samuel)

Still in the mix for CL, says Denis Irwin

The Manchester United legend believes that the club will have to shrug off the spate of draws.

Fast bowler Aniket Choudhary took four wickets against Bangladesh XI on Sunday. (Photo: Asian Age)

Bangladesh XI on backfoot

Kayes’ partner Tamim Iqbal was the next to go, bowled by Aniket as he attempted to drive him. The inside edge crashed into his leg stump.

Life

Photograph by Ahmed Firoz

Capturing Delhi in captivating frames

An economist by profession and a photographer by passion, Ahmed Firoz loves to capture different facets of his home, Delhi.

The living conditions contribute to the higher rates of illness (Photo: AFP)

Delhi witnessing rise in preventable deaths

Deaths due to preventable illness such as tuberculosis has been on the rise in Delhi.

Running can make people feel strong and confident (Photo: Pixabay)

Find out if running really helps your sex life

Too much running can possibly cause a drop in testosterone and trigger restlesness and loss of appetite.

Metros

The name of these 500 street plays to be conducted by the BJP is Mavales of Shivaji.

BMC polls: BJP spreads the word through plays

The 2017 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections is the first time BJP is contesting the BMC elections on its own.

(Representational Image)

Ex-BMC bureaucrat to contest polls on Congress ticket

Rajendra, who has served the civic body for 33 years, will be contesting as a Cong candidate from ward number 216 in Mumbai Central.

File picture of MU students during their hunger strike protest against the imposition of the 11pm regulation.

Library row: Women can borrow books

They can read books inside reading room of hostel, but still can’t leave hostel after 11pm.

Entertainment

Technology

Columns

Ashok Malik

Ashok Malik

Get real! Trump is here to stay

Some 1,250 asylum seekers — largely males from Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan — had sought residency in Australia.

A G Noorani

A G Noorani

Hari Singh’s legacy

Mehbooba Mufti could have opposed the resolution.

Zahid Hussain

Zahid Hussain

Is Pak next in line for Trump whip?

Pakistan was forced to close down JuD offices after the outfit was put on the list of terrorist organisations by the United Nations.

Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari

Junk failed models, focus on the 99 per cent

It does not require rocket science to know the truth of those assertions.

