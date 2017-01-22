The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017

Top Stories

Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chauhan (Photo: PTI)

Pakistan releases soldier who crossed LoC last year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

EC censure to Arvind Kejriwal over bribe remarks in Goa

Indian Army (Photo: PTI)

Army reels under acute shortage of quality guns

Screenshot from the video that shows the JE stooping down to touch the MLAs feet. (Photo: YouTube Screenshot)

Assam: Engineer made to apologise by touching BJP MLA’s feet

The home ministry has taken serious note of the video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav showing the poor quality food jawans posted along the LoC were being given.

Strict rules to ensure jawans’ welfare soon

Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar. (Photo: AP)

CJI Khehar to take a call on memorandum of procedure

The suggestion of electronic common counselling was included in the bill to prevent the practice of individual counselling which is conducted by medical colleges. (Representational Image)

Student-friendly medical bill in Budget Session

Government is all set to introduce two major vaccines — the measles-rubella and pneumococcal — in the Universal Immunisation Programme. (Representational Image)

Two new vaccines to tackle under-5 mortality rate

Newsmakers

Aishwarya Rajinikanth Dhanush

Rajini’s daughter takes the bull by horns in Jaipur

With two more days to go let’s keep fingers crossed. The last session of the fest is reserved for a political debate.

Mexican drug lord Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman. (Photo: AP)

El Chapo's new home: A jail that held mobsters, terrorists

Guzman pleaded not guilty to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations.

President Barack Obama walks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Amazing things have happened over the last 10 years: Obama

Obama said the change didn't happen from the top down but from the bottom up.

File image of Prince William and Kate Middleton from their India visit. (Photo: AP)

Book, shawl to Prince William and Kate from Modi

Members of the royal family are expected to declare gifts they received and those being a part of the Royal Collection, can never be sold.

World

No group took responsibility for the attack. (Photo: Representational Image)

3 policemen killed in Taliban assault: official

The Friday afternoon assault on the checkpoint lasted two hours. No group took responsibility for the attack.

Hundreds of anti-Trump marches were planned elsewhere across the country and around the world. (Photo: AP)

Women descend on DC to push back against new president

Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expected more than 200,000 people to turn out for a more orderly show of force.

At one flash point, a protester hurled an object through the passenger window of a police van, which sped away in reverse as demonstrators cheered. (Photo: AP)

Violence flares in Washington during Trump inauguration

In the violence, knots of activists in black clothes and masks threw rocks and bottles at officers wearing riot gear.

Business

Presently, there is no tax on an income of Rs 2.5 lakh per annum.

Tax exemption limit may go up in range of Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh

Personal income tax exemption till Rs 2.5 lakh per annum was incorporated in 2014-15 Budget, since then it has not changed.

RBI Governor Urjit Patel (Photo: PTI)

Govt did not heed to our warning on note ban: RBI to PAC

Despite its own doubts, central bank approved plan to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes under govt pressure.

Profit before Interest, Depreciation and Tax was Rs 1,280 crore as compared to Rs 1,274 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

UtraTech Cement's Q3 net profit up 5 pc at 594 cr

Net sales stood at Rs 5,927 crore as compared to Rs 6,013 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Sports

Sunil Gavaskar. (Photo: PTI/File)

Sunil Gavaskar to ring bell at Eden Gardens

The bell at Lord’s and Eden Gardens are rung to notify the umpires and the players the start of the match.

Nikkin Thimmaiah

HIL 5: Thimmaiah saves the day for Mumbai in opener

The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Stockbroekx was yellow carded.

Indian batsman Yuvraj Singh is greeted by M S Dhoni after his 150 runs during 2nd ODI Match against England. (Photo: PTI)

England look to recover prestige, but how?

Openers Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul have both been short of runs though neither has looked badly out of form.

Life

Jallikattu

Jallikattu: To ban or not to ban?

We get celebrities to give their take on a current issue each week and lend their perspective to a much-discussed topic.

Anubhav Das, Jaydeepsinh Jhala and Divya Agrawal

Clothes don’t maketh the woman

Titled Yahan Pehle Kand Hote Hain Or Phir Tamasha, the highlight is on the fact that women’s clothing do not contribute to sexual assault.

Bush's battle with his poncho went viral on the internet. (Photo: Twitter)

George Bush in poncho at inauguration makes the Internet laugh

Former US President George Bush who was present at the ceremony almost stole the show while trying to tame his rogue poncho.

Metros

This move is yet another sop by the BJP after it announced no property tax for citizens who have 500 sq ft of house. (Representational image)

Go cashless, get tax concessions: BJP manifesto

The promise has been included in the party’s manifesto for the Mumbai civic polls that will take place on February 21.

Missing JNU student Najeeb Ahmed (Photo: Facebook)

UP youth calls up Najeeb Ahmed kin for ransom

The arrested youth is a BA student and has a criminal background. He was arrested by the UP police on murder charges earlier last year.

J.S. Saharia

EC to track bank accounts of BMC poll contestants

According to the SEC, a large quantity of liquor and money is illegally transported into the city during the elections.

Photo

Entertainment

Technology

Columns

Ashok Malik

Ashok Malik

Trump, Obama & future

American Presidents are also influenced by their social and professional backgrounds.

A G Noorani

A G Noorani

Hurriyat: Engage with people to move ahead

The Hurriyat never set down calmly to deliberate on strategy.

Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari

With Trump in charge, world faces dilemmas

Donald Trump has triumphed and now the show must begin in right earnest.

Charu Nivedita

Charu Nivedita

Protests over Jallikattu have no base in ideology

People who had no roots with Jallikattu have also joined the protest.

Here & Now

Here & Now

Counter Point

Counter Point

