Top Stories

Botanical pattern on the cloth has a striking resemblance to that on a bodice worn by Elizabeth in the ‘Rainbow Portrait’ of 1602.
Police swoop in Paris region, south of France to make arrests, seize money and documents.
In 2016, consumption of beer in India was 4.6 litres per capita as against 57 litres per capita of fast-growing economies in Asia.
Abbu Ammaz was felicitated by the district authorities and the civil administration as well as by the police.
Obama who leaves office in less than two weeks talked about the toughest decision he has taken in his two terms, in an interview to ABC.
Mr Priebus said Mr Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done.
Ms May said her “thinking on this isn’t muddled at all” & accused the previous administration of not preparing a strategy in case of Brexit.
Mistry subsequently resigned from the board of six companies.
Fed rate hike speculation triggered by stellar jobs report added pressure on local currency.
December that witnessed currency crunch following ban on high value notes saw excise collections grow at 31.6 per cent.
The Warriors then wrapped up the tie in the final match as Saina defeated Cheung.
Punjab’s Jitendra (men’s 74kg) was adjudged the player of the tie for his gritty comeback win over Delhi’s promising Parveen Rana.
Ravi Shastri termed Dhoni a 'dada captain' and omitted Ganguly's name from his list of best Indian skippers in an interview to a website.
A biofuel firm converts used cooking oil into biodiesel — a green source of energy.
The colour of the year speaks to our need to explore, experiment and reinvent.
Messy braid is super sexy and easy to do.
Sanitation workers also met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and thanked him for releasing the money for the payment of their salaries.
Jaitley had appeared in the high court and tendered evidence in support of his suit against Kejriwal.
The said construction activity after 10 pm is in violation of Rule 5 A of the Noise Pollution Act.