Top Stories

Monday, Jan 30, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST
Under a programme titled 'MPower', students from various schools would be trained in the Magic Academy by renowned magicians.
In his message to employees, Sundar Pichai said that at least 187 employees hailed from countries included in the ban.
Shalini Visakan's journey started with making accessories to make travelling easier for her wheelchair bound husband.
Actor was known for roles in Elephant Man, Harry Potter.
Tehmina Janjua, country’s permanent representative to UN Geneva office, set to replace Aizaz Chaudhry.
Philippine forces dropped bombs and fired shells at rebel positions in the mountains of Lanao del Sur in a bid to flush out Hapilon.
The crackdown on Muslim immigration by banning entry from Muslim-majority nations has infuriated civil rights groups and activists.
Other emerging nations to feel the pain more: Nomura.
The account witnessed gradual decline to close at Rs 69,027.17 crore on January 11.
In another move, the IT Ministry will also notify forensic labs as ‘examiner’ for cybercrime related evidence.
England under-19 team play their first 50-over game here at Wankhede stadium on Monday.
Ashwin was involved in a 55-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (45) for the seventh wicket.
The 45-year-old Sawant who hailed from Mumbai and had played club and University level cricket.
Condom is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of getting this virus which causes the cancer.
Facing the sea, Estella in Juhu makes for a perfect setting for a date night.
In a first for a fashion show in the city, models will make way for daughters of sex workers to take to the ramp in designer finery.
Defeating Mr Chheda will be our main task as he is a leader of opposition in the BMC.
Uddhav Thackeray’s official public relations officer Harshal Pradhan is circulating two pictures taunting the BJP.
Uddhav brings up entry of ‘criminals’ in BJP days after Sena severs ties with latter.