Top Stories

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST
He would be part of the legal team to serve under White House Counsel Donald F McGahn with respect to compliance and ethics matters.
Hugo Barra left Xiaomi for Facebook to join the Oculus team as VP for the virtual reality team.
She told Trump her school in Aleppo was destroyed by the bombing and some of her friends had died.
When Gates left Microsoft in 2006, his net worth was USD 50 billion, according to Oxfam.
President Xi Jinping is overseeing an ambitious military modernisation programme that includes stealth jets and aircraft carriers.
Alexander Kadakin passed away due to heart failure, say reports.
Trump’s order came the same day Mexico’s foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.
Decision was being considered as central bank has received querries on certain notes that were not deposited on last day.
Jaitley faces a peculiar situation as precise projections of indirect tax collection in 2017-18 are unavailable due to GST.
Monetary policy regulator also refused to give any details about time it will take to replenish currency notes.
Serena Williams will meet her sister Venus in the Australian Open final after making short work of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.
Venus Williams fought back from a set down to beat Coco Vandeweghe and reach the Australian Open final.
The Indo-Swiss pair of Leander Paes and Martina Hingis were knocked out of the Australian Open by Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur.
The impact of fitness was greater overall than the impact of iron status, but taken together, the impact was even greater.
The cognitive declines associated with cannabis do not seem to be global or widespread.
Pain during sex is common but it may be also a disease that you shouldn't ignore
During parade hours, real-time volume of PM 2.5 and PM 10 shot up to 199 and 237 micrograms per cubic metres.
A contingent of 140 personnel in black overalls, balaclava headgear, carrying special assault rifle MP-5 added dashing sheen to the parade.
Delhi tableau portrayed the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.