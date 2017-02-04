The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:15 AM IST

Top Stories

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi and SP president Akhilesh Yadav at a road show in Agra on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

UP CM, Rahul Gandhi bond, but pact cracks remain

Shivpal Singh Yadav (Photo: AP)

It’s not pari-war, it’s dharam yudh, says Shivpal Yadav

BJP President Amit Shah waves at crowd during an election road show in Meerut. (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah slams UP’s poor law and order, attacks ‘2 princes’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying his last respects to IUML MP from Kerala E Ahamed at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Congress outraged, seeks probe into E Ahamed’s death

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector during their violent protest in Kohima. (Photo: PTI)

Uneasy calm in Kohima, curfew lifted

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court warns Maxis boss of stake sale for evading court

The idea of the poster featuring PM Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh reportedly came from the cult western film The Maginificient Seven.

BJP hijacks SP-Congress slogan in UP

A still from the movie Kung Fu Yoga

Kung Fu Yoga movie review: Kung fu is dead, long live Jackie

Newsmakers

Priyanka was recently roped in as UNICEF Global Ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra 'deeply affected' by Trump's immigration ban

She feels that the 'banned' countries are where most of UNICEF's work is carried out.

11-year-old Sedaqat receives a tip from a motorist on the Maipur Pass, along the main highway from Kabul to Pakistan, near Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP)

Afghan kids direct traffic on mountain pass for USD4 a day

Afghanistan bans children under 14 from working and has ratified international conventions against child labor.

Cupertino, California-based Apple, is keen to assemble its phones in India, one of the world's fastest growing smartphone markets.

Apple moves closer to iPhone assembly in India

Karnataka government has welcomed a proposal from Apple to begin manufacturing operation.

The 46-year-old former model wowed the crowds at his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural balls. (Photo: AP)

Melania Trump: America's low-profile First Lady

She has not been seen at official events, is not living in the White House and is still putting together her staff.

World

Ayman, whose parents were killed by ISIS, was later sold to a Muslim couple.

Sold by ISIS to strangers, child reunites with family

While their reunion was full of joy, breaking the bond between Ayman and his adoptive parents brought new sorrow.

British PM Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

Fresh Brexit legal challenge thrown out of UK court

The High Court dismissed a plea for a fresh judicial review of the process to leave the EU single market.

An eye witness said that there were over 70 people and nearly 20 motorbikes aboard the ferry, the report said. (Photo: Representational Image)

Ferry with 70 people onboard capsizes in Pakistan

Majority of people swam to the bank on their own, while rescue teams saved eight others, who were shifted to hospital.

Business

The information technology, biotechnology and science and technology department of Karnataka would organize the event in the month of February every year.

Karnataka pushes Biotech event back to November

The event has been put on hold this year to make it “bigger and better”.

Apple’s intentions to manufacture in Bengaluru will foster cutting edge technology eco system.

Apple to set up plant in Bengaluru

Karnataka government has welcomed Apple’s proposal to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state.

Scrapping of high denomination currency notes also impacted the amount of gold smuggled into the country through various unofficial channels.

Gold sees seven-year low demand

According to World Gold Council (WGC), the total gold demand in 2016 fell to 675.5 tonnes, down 21.19 per cent from 857.2 tonnes in 2015.

Sports

Murali Vijay

We will dominate the Aussies: Murali Vijay

I want to be more consistent and provide better starts to the team, says Vijay

Tiger Woods

Tiger pulls out, Rayhan is tied fifth

Woods did not come to the course and instead his manager, Mark Steinberg came over to break the news of his withdrawal due to back spasms.

Brian Lara

Lara lauds Sachin’s efforts, Kohli best bat

The West Indian attributed the current team’s confidence to his contemporary Sachin Tendulkar.

Life

Work by miniature artist Manaku.

Eminent art historian to speak on miniature paintings

The talk will be followed by a dance performance by renowned Bharata Natyam danseuse, Malavika Sarukkai.

Ishita snapped mid-performance.

Art is in the eyes of the beholder

Fusing three art forms, Kasak Masak is a performance that boils down to perspectives.

Stills from last year’s edition

Kala Ghoda festival turns 18

Festival director Brinda Miller thinks the festival has grown from being a child to an adult.

Metros

New local train with closed doors and vestibules.

Mumbai: With closed doors, locals to be safer

A total of 47 trains will be built under MUTP III.

BJP President Manoj Tiwari (Photo: PTI)

Delhi BJP accuses AAP govt of stalling projects

Kejriwal government has not fulfilled even a single promise that it made before the Assembly polls, says Manoj Tiwari.

Swati Maliwal

Acid attack victims to be employed as lower clerks

DCW has been relentlessly pursuing the Delhi government and its agencies to provide employment to victims of acid attack.

Photo

Entertainment

Technology

Editors' Picks

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

Mohammed Bello Abubakar, an Islamic cleric in Nigeria’s Bida state, married around 130 women and divorced 10 of them. (Photo: YouTube)

Nigeria: 93-yr-old Muslim cleric with 130 wives, 203 kids dies

Columns

Zahid Hussain

Zahid Hussain

Is Pak next in line for Trump whip?

Pakistan was forced to close down JuD offices after the outfit was put on the list of terrorist organisations by the United Nations.

Manish Tewari

Manish Tewari

Junk failed models, focus on the 99 per cent

It does not require rocket science to know the truth of those assertions.

K C Singh

K C Singh

Trump’s theatrics poses new problems for India

Will India respond with strategic precision, or tumble from one theatrical act to another?

Mahir Ali

Mahir Ali

As Trump goes wild, a backlash is building

The immigration order has meanwhile sparked chaos and widespread protests at airports across the US.

Here & Now

Here & Now

Counter Point

Counter Point

