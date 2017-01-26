Top Stories

The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 26, 2017 | Last Update : 05:40 PM IST

Former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Indira persuaded Zia-ul-Haq to join regional strategy during Afghan crisis: CIA

Loco pilots stopped the Jan Shatabdi Express train from taking a track that was in a state of disrepair. (Photo: Representational Image)

Train mishap averted near Mumbai; Railways suspects sabotage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

India improves rank on Corruption Perception Index

Representational Image.

Delhi teen loses sight as bullet fired by toy gun hits eye

"Rahul Dravid while thanking Bangalore university, for recognising him for the honorary degree, has in all humility declined to accept the honorary degree," said the Bangalore University press release. (Photo: PTI)

Dravid rejects B'lore University honorary doctorate, says 'want to earn' one

Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour. (Photo: File)

Indians across world celebrate Republic Day

Pakistani model Qandeel Baloch. (Photo: File)

Qandeel murder case takes new turn as father changes statement

Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali celebrate an Indian wicket. (Photo: AP)

Live: England in control as Raina, Pandey fall

Dhillon, who served as Chief Oversight Counsel for the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, has been appointed as Special Assistant to the President.(Photo: Twitter)

Trump appoints Indian-American attorney to key White House post

He would be part of the legal team to serve under White House Counsel Donald F McGahn with respect to compliance and ethics matters.

Former Xiaomi VP Hugo Barra

Xiaomi's Hugo Barra joining Facebook as VP of VR team

Hugo Barra left Xiaomi for Facebook to join the Oculus team as VP for the virtual reality team.

Bana al-Abed, came to international attention with her tweets. (Photo: Twitter)

'I suffered from Syrian war': 7-yr-old writes open letter to Trump

She told Trump her school in Aleppo was destroyed by the bombing and some of her friends had died.

Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates (Photo: AP)

Bill Gates could become world's 1st trillionaire: Oxfam

When Gates left Microsoft in 2006, his net worth was USD 50 billion, according to Oxfam.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

New air-to-air may be under development in China

President Xi Jinping is overseeing an ambitious military modernisation programme that includes stealth jets and aircraft carriers.

Alexander Kadakin served as the Russian Ambassador to India since 2009. (Photo: MEA/ Twitter)

Russian Ambassador to India Alexander Kadakin dies

Alexander Kadakin passed away due to heart failure, say reports.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto. (Photo: AP)

Mexico president rejects Trump's border wall

Trump’s order came the same day Mexico’s foreign relations and economy secretaries arrived in Washington for talks.

Old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes were scrapped on November 8, 2016.

RBI may allow deposit of old notes one more time

Decision was being considered as central bank has received querries on certain notes that were not deposited on last day.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: AP)

FM may cut taxes, lack of indirect-tax data may make it tough

Jaitley faces a peculiar situation as precise projections of indirect tax collection in 2017-18 are unavailable due to GST.

RBI governor Urjit Patel.

'Can't tell quantity of new notes printed before note ban'

Monetary policy regulator also refused to give any details about time it will take to replenish currency notes.

Serena Williams prepares to serve to Mirjana Lucic-Baroni. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Serena Williams thrashes Lucic-Baroni, to meet sister Venus in final

Serena Williams will meet her sister Venus in the Australian Open final after making short work of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.

Venus Williams is in her first Grand Slam final since 2009. (Photo: AP)

Venus Williams reaches Australian Open final with win over Coco Vandeweghe

Venus Williams fought back from a set down to beat Coco Vandeweghe and reach the Australian Open final.

Leander Paes and Martina Hingis in action at the Australian Open. (Photo: AP)

Leander Paes - Martina Hingis crash out of Australian Open

The Indo-Swiss pair of Leander Paes and Martina Hingis were knocked out of the Australian Open by Sam Groth and Samantha Stosur.

Improving fitness or maintaining a high level of fitness can be important for collegiate success (Photo: AFP)

Good iron levels boost academic performance in girls

The impact of fitness was greater overall than the impact of iron status, but taken together, the impact was even greater.

At 20 years of age, 51 percent said they still used the drug (Photo: AFP)

Smoking marijuana as a teenager can hinder verbal IQ

The cognitive declines associated with cannabis do not seem to be global or widespread.

Women can be affected by a variety of issues like vaginal infection, chlamydia and vaginismus among other things. (Photo: AFP)

Painful sex may mean you have these health issues

Pain during sex is common but it may be also a disease that you shouldn't ignore

IAF helicopters fly over the Rajpath during the the 68th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

R-Day air quality 'very poor' in Delhi

During parade hours, real-time volume of PM 2.5 and PM 10 shot up to 199 and 237 micrograms per cubic metres.

NSG commandoes during the full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

'Black cats' of NSG debut at Republic Day parade

A contingent of 140 personnel in black overalls, balaclava headgear, carrying special assault rifle MP-5 added dashing sheen to the parade.

The tableau of Dehi during the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi tableau back in R-Day parade after 3 yrs with 'model govt school'

Delhi tableau portrayed the transformation in state-run schools and the recent initiatives taken in the education sector.

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

Mahir Ali

Mahir Ali

Donald Trump’s first 100 hours as US President

Trump’s very election as President fell into the stranger-than-fiction category.

Patralekha Chatterjee

Patralekha Chatterjee

Let’s move towards a healthy, educated India

These are randomly picked data points and neither state is among the poorest and most backward in the country.

K N Bhat

K N Bhat

Jallikattu returns with an expiry date?

Sati was banned in 1861. The order by the Crown was welcomed since Sati was regarded as repulsive.

Sanjay Kumar

Sanjay Kumar

BJP faces secular challenge in UP

The fate of BJP depends more on how other parties go into these elections rather than its own strength.

