Top Stories

The Election Commission has asked RBI to reconsider its decision “at the earliest”.

Upset EC again tells RBI to change cash norm

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Captain Amarinder Singh (Photo: PTI)

Congress raps Kejriwal for left, right ideology mix

Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open title. (Photo: AP)

Australian Open: Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal for 18th Grand Slam title

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Arun Jaitley may give tax relief in Budget

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a public rally at Naag Kalan village in Majitha constituency in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Poll panel censures Kejriwal for Goa bribe remarks, orders FIR

Jasprit Bumrah celebrates with teammate Hardik Pandya and cptain Virat Kohli the dismissal of England's Alex Hales during their second one day international cricket match at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Bumrah magic keeps India alive

Former Prime Minister of India Rajiv Gandhi (Photo: AP/File)

Rajiv Gandhi sacked minister to smoothen ties with US: CIA reports

Earlier yesterday, Trump said that the ban was working "very nicely" and should continue.

Trump defends his executive orders, says world 'a horrible mess'

Representational Picture (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Intellectually-challenged children to be magicians

Under a programme titled 'MPower', students from various schools would be trained in the Magic Academy by renowned magicians.

Google's India-born CEO Sundar Pichai. (Photo: PTI)

Pichai slams Trump's immigration ban, recalls staff to US

In his message to employees, Sundar Pichai said that at least 187 employees hailed from countries included in the ban.

She started her brand after seeing how her designs helped people (Photo: Facebook)

Chennai designer creates disabled friendly clothing

Shalini Visakan's journey started with making accessories to make travelling easier for her wheelchair bound husband.

John Hurt, 77, died on Wedenesday. (Photo: AP)

John Hurt loses war with cancer, tributes pour in

Actor was known for roles in Elephant Man, Harry Potter.

Tehmina Janjua

Pak could get first female foreign secy

Tehmina Janjua, country’s permanent representative to UN Geneva office, set to replace Aizaz Chaudhry.

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Philippine troops kill 15 Islamic State supporters

Philippine forces dropped bombs and fired shells at rebel positions in the mountains of Lanao del Sur in a bid to flush out Hapilon.

Cyber Security Adviser Rudy Giuliani. (Photo: File)

Trump originally asked for 'Muslim ban' says Giuliani

The crackdown on Muslim immigration by banning entry from Muslim-majority nations has infuriated civil rights groups and activists.

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Trumponomics less likely to hurt India

Other emerging nations to feel the pain more: Nomura.

The number of Aadhaar seeded Jan Dhan accounts have increased to 15.36 crore in the week ended January 11 from about 13.68 crore on the demonetisation day.

Jan Dhan a/c sees gradual decline post note ban

The account witnessed gradual decline to close at Rs 69,027.17 crore on January 11.

The core idea is that money in electronic wallet needs to be insured.

Centre eyes insurance for e-wallets transactions

In another move, the IT Ministry will also notify forensic labs as ‘examiner’ for cybercrime related evidence.

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

England colts eager to put up inspired show against India

England under-19 team play their first 50-over game here at Wankhede stadium on Monday.

Tamil Nadu’s B. Aparajith stumbles after a head-on collision with Dinesh Karthik as Karnataka keeper C.M. Gautam takes the bails off to dismiss the batsman. (Photo: E.K. Sanjay)

Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad off to winning starts

Ashwin was involved in a 55-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (45) for the seventh wicket.

The exact reason of Rajesh Sawant's death will be ascertained only after post-mortem. (Photo: BCCI)

Rajesh Sawant’s death leaves U-19 team in shock

The 45-year-old Sawant who hailed from Mumbai and had played club and University level cricket.

The majority of women infected with HPV virus, do not always develop cervical cancer.

Keeping the cervix cancer-free

Condom is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of getting this virus which causes the cancer.

Tiger Prawn and Scallop Fettuccine

A feast by the sea

Facing the sea, Estella in Juhu makes for a perfect setting for a date night.

The LFW this year has collaborated with Kranti, an NGO that empowers girls from Mumbai’s red-light areas, to be agents of social change.

From red light to spotlight

In a first for a fashion show in the city, models will make way for daughters of sex workers to take to the ramp in designer finery.

Pravin Chheda

BJP’s Parag Shah to pose major challenge to Chheda

Defeating Mr Chheda will be our main task as he is a leader of opposition in the BMC.

The BJP is using posters all over the city with a tagline ‘Mi Mumbaikar’, something that was associated with the Sena.

Sena-BJP settle Shivaji credit in choppy sea

Uddhav Thackeray’s official public relations officer Harshal Pradhan is circulating two pictures taunting the BJP.

Former Opposition leader and Congress councillor Devendra Amberkar joins Sena in the presence of Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree. (Photo: Asian Age)

CM’s image being maligned: Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav brings up entry of ‘criminals’ in BJP days after Sena severs ties with latter.

S Nihal Singh

S Nihal Singh

Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia

Russia also armed sympathisers in eastern Ukraine in areas declaring themselves self-governing.

Pavan K Varma

Pavan K Varma

Needed: A Budget to tackle economic woes

The timing of the Budget has, however, ignited debate due to electoral reasons.

Anita Katyal

Anita Katyal

Seeking ticket: Outsiders, insiders, veterans et al

Union minister of micro, small and medium enterprises Kalraj Mishra has reason to be unhappy with the present dispensation.

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy

If I were Prez Trump’s foreign affairs adviser

Trump ought to take immediate executive action to dynamite the Statue of Liberty, which stands in New York harbour.

