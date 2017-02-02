Top Stories

The Asian Age | News

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

1 crore households out of poverty by 2019: Govt

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley arrives in the Parliament to present the Union budget for 2017-18, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Union Budget 2017: 53 per cent more funds for rural houses

The capital outlay for the three defence services for the purchase of new equipment, weapons, aircraft, warships and other military vehicles stood at Rs 86,488 crore for 2016-17 as compared to Rs 78,586 crore for this fiscal.

Defence budget up over 6.2 per cent at Rs 2.74 lakh cr in 2017-18

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: File)

Union Budget 2017: Govt to phase out FIPB; further ease FDI rules

Chanda Kochhar of ICICI Bank. (Photo: File)

Bankers lap up a 'balanced' Union Budget 2017

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Fiscal deficit to be contained at 3.2 per cent in FY18: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2017: Income tax for small firms slashed to 25 per cent

Representational image.

Union Budget 2017: Highways allocation hiked to Rs 64,900 crore

Newsmakers

India-born astronaut Kalpana Chawla. (Photo: AP)

Remembering Kalpana Chawla: Girl who dreamt of stars

In 2003, when Space Shuttle Columbia was re-entering Earth's atmosphere, it burnt and disintegrated into pieces killing everyone on board.

Shahana Khatun, 10, has bark-like warts growing out of her face. (Photo: AFP)

Girl in Bangladesh suspected to have tree-man syndrome

Tree-man disease is a rare skin disorder, which covers limbs with warts, making them look like tree branches.

John Beernaerts where an underwater meal costs 99 euros ($106) per person, took more than a year to build and multiple attempts were needed to perfect the design, mechanics and food delivery system. (Photo: AFP)

Belgian invites you to scuba dive to dinner

The entrepreneur wants to change the restaurant and dining experience

Judge Neil Gorsuch stands with his wife Louise as President Donald Trump speaks in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (Photo: AP)

Neil Gorsuch: Fierce defender of the US Constitution

Gorsuch has a pedigree that will reassure Trump supporters, especially given the comparisons many make between him and Antonin Scalia.

World

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. (Photo: AFP)

China the reason for Saeed’s house arrest, not US: Pak media

With his orders and several unfilled senior posts, the media speculated that Trump had too much on his plate to focus on Pakistan.

British Prime Minister Theresa May. (Photo: AP)

UK: Brexit bill at first stage, British MPs to vote

The bill will authorise British Prime Minister Theresa May to start the exit negotiations.

The boy reunited with his mom after he was detained for hours at the airport. (Photo: YouTube)

US: After hours at airport, 5-year-old Iranian origin boy reunites with mom

The boy is a US citizen from Maryland while his mother is from Iran.

Business

IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

IT minister terms the Budget 'digitally empowering'

Prasad said that initiatives announced today will help India become transparent economy.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Global uncertainty to impact emerging economies: FM

The world economy faces considerable uncertainty in the aftermath of major economic developments last year.

A broker at NSE trading session. (Photo: File)

Nifty up 155 points after Union Budget 2017

Nifty opened higher at 8,570.35 and hovered in a range of 8,722.40 and 8,537.50.

Sports

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presenting the annual budget. (Photo: PTI)

Arun Jaitley raises Sports Ministry budget by 350 crore

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley allocated increased funds to the Sports Ministry while presenting the annual budget.

Shashank Manohar is a two-time BCCI president. (Photo: AFP)

Shashank Manohar keeping an eye on BCCI developments

ICC president Shashank Manohar believes a reformed BCCI will be good for the game of cricket.

Shahid Afridi made his debut way back in 1996 at the age of 16. (Photo: AFP)

Shahid Afridi might get the farewell he wants

Former Pakistan T20 captain Shahid Afridi's demands for a farewell game might materialise in the upcoming series against the West Indies.

Life

Picture from India Art Fair

High-end art can’t be bought in cash now, says Alka Raguvanshi

Curators and organisers speak about the impact of money crunch, its aftereffects and the current status of the art market.

The consuming a varied breakfast can also lead to various life-threatening sicknesses. (Photo:Pixabay)

Breakfast is the unhealthiest meal in India: new study

Breakfast has the highest amount of carbohydrates and fat across all the meals in a day which makes it unhealthy

The man said that it was the only lifestyle change that he had made since he got the erectile dysfunction. (Photo: Pixabay)

Man claims vegan diet gave him erectile dysfunction

The man was on a complete vegan diet when he faced the issue

Metros

Mumbai police. (Photo: PTI/File)

Mumbai: Girl, who ran away fearing maths tuition, found

As she went missing the panicked parents shared her photograph on Facebook and twitter, appealing netizens to help.

Delhi Police on Wednesday confirmed the seizure of 15,000 liquor bottles in Sector 2 of Dwarka. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Police seize 15000 liquor bottles in Delhi's Dwarka

Police intercepted a Leyland tempo that was carrying 300 cartons of Haryana-made illicit liquor

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant. (Photo: Twitter/@AGSawant)

Govt forgot farmers, senior citizens in Budget: Sena MP

Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant said this sector has 'failed miserably' in the present government's tenure.

Photo

Entertainment

Technology

Columns

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Sanjeev Ahluwalia

Red flags that Finance Minister must not ignore

The investment red flag must be raised if targeted investment in 2017-18 is below two per cent of GDP.

Sunanda K Datta Ray

Sunanda K Datta Ray

The dangers of partisan bureaucracy

India needs an impartial and objective bureaucracy that attends to public welfare without displaying partisan bias.

Tariq Khosa

Tariq Khosa

View from Pakistan: Power of hope

The Valley is a classic environment for nurturing nationalism, home of “Kashmiriyat”.

S Nihal Singh

S Nihal Singh

Donald holds key to reset ties with Russia

Russia also armed sympathisers in eastern Ukraine in areas declaring themselves self-governing.

