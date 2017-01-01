Sunday, Jan 01, 2017 | Last Update : 02:40 PM IST

Top Stories

Citizens can avail this facility in their individual capacity once during the period on submission of ID documents. (Photo: File)

Note-ban: NRIs can exchange notes until June 30, says RBI

Army chief Bipin Rawat. (Photo: PTI)

Army wants peace, tranquillity along borders: General Rawat

Congress Vice-President, Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Rahul on New Year leave as Congress kicks off stir on note ban

Policemen look on after five prisoners escaped from Buxar Central Jail in Buxar. (Photo: PTI)

5 escape from Buxar Central Jail, 3 cops suspended

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Russia gets UN backing for Syria truce, Kazakhstan talks

People protest against the execution of Nimr al-Nimr. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia executed 153 in 2016, including 47 on a single day

The end looms for Misbah-ul-Haq, the man who has guided his country to more victories than any other Pakistan captain – 24 in 52 Tests. (Photo: AFP)

Australia double up on spin as Misbah ponders retirement

(Photo: Pixabay)

Burger King, Tim Hortons to curb antibiotics used in chicken

Newsmakers

more
Kylie Jenner

Pic: Kylie Jenner’s last selfie of the year is by far her sexiest post!

The reality star has always been the ‘talk of the town’ for her exquisite looks and impeccable fashion sense.

Salman was declared the brand ambassador against open defecation by the BMC mid-December.

BJP, Shiv Sena fight over ‘Salman Khan’ now

Shelar brings up blackbuck incident, Shiv Sena followers involve Modi.

Carrie Fisher kisses her mother, Debbie Reynolds. (Photo: AP)

A joint funeral for Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds

The family, which is grappling with the double loss, is yet to set a date for the funeral but it will be a private affair.

Cricket Association of Bengal President Sourav Ganguly once feared for his life after being held at gun point in London.

Sourav Ganguly was held at gun point at London Tube

The former Indian skipper just managed to avoid what could have been a tragedy in London.

World

more
Rescue and medics carry a wounded person after attacks in Istanbul, late Saturday. (Photo: File)

'We walked on top of people': Istanbul attack witness

At least 35 people were killed when the attacker dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at the elite nightclub.

President-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: File)

Use snail mails for cyber security: Donald Trump

Trump says that he knows a lot about hacking and that it's "a very hard thing to prove."

Saqib Nisar

Sharif’s kin in new Pak CJ’s cross hairs on Panama leaks

The parliamentary committee on electoral reforms has finalised the draft Election Act 2016.

Business

more
Union Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju

Gajapathi Raju sees potential for domestic air cargo

The Civil Aviation Minister said there is a need to motivate entities for air cargo operations.

The official further said that inflows of funds into Jan Dhan accounts was the highest in the first week after demonetisation at Rs 20,224 crore, but after that the deposits went down substantially. (Photo: Screengrab)

Jan Dhan a/c doubles post demonetisation

Between Nov 10-Dec 23, the total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts reported is Rs 41,523 crore.

Yoga guru Ramdev

Patanjali emerges as force in Indian market

Product launches have impacted share of other FMCG companies in that product category.

Sports

more
Virat Kohli and R. Ashwin hold the ICC Test championship mace. The duo played key role in helping India reach no.1.

2016 has restored primacy of Test cricket

The important thing to note is that this has not come at the cost of skills and mindset necessary to succeed in Test cricket.

Bajrang Punia

Sushil, Yogeshwar revived wrestling in India: Bajrang

Punia, the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship gold medallist, was acquired by the Delhi Sultans for Rs 38 lakhs.

Hrishikesh Kanitkar

Kanitkar’s hand in Tamil Nadu transformation

Playing at neutral venues proved to be a blessing in disguise with a young fast bowling attack emerging out of spinners’ shadows.

Life

more
Microbiome-based approaches will eventually become the standard method of determining the time since death for bodies that are discovered after some time of decomposition.

Body's 'necrobiome' can tell time of death

Currently, when a deceased human is discovered, the forensic techniques for estimating time elapsed since death is not very precise.

Violent acts tend to cluster through social networks, and they spread like a contagious disease spreads from one person to another. (Photo: Pixabay)

Violence spreads like infection among friends

t’s possible that the cure for violence could be spread through the same networks of friends as the violence itself.

People don’t realize that some common and popular foods have a particular choking hazard for small kids. (Photo: Pixabay)

Cutting small fruits for children lowers choking risk

Public awareness is one of the best options to mitigate against pediatric food choking.

Metros

more
The treatment meted out to the dog amounts to cruelty and is a punishable offence under section 11 (1) (a), (f), (g) and (h) of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. (Representational Image)

PETA, PFA ask AIU to change ‘cruel’ dog handler

The neighbours also stated that the dog was being deprived of basic comforts and necessities.

Chhagan Bhujbal

Unable to start law college in Nashik: MET

The contention of the trust is that it should not be made to suffer due to the government’s ‘mistake’.

The incident has highlighted the poor condition of the buses in the park. (Photo: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Twenty hurt as bus topples at SGNP

The accident took place immediately after the bus crossed the toll naka.

Photo

more

Entertainment

more

Technology

more

MOST POPULAR

1

From 'Mitron' to 'Saathiyon': Twitter wonders why Modi changed his salutation

2

The fish that can give you a high and nightmares

3

Your morning erection is linked to heart health

4

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

5

Indonesia: Pilot stumbles through security check drunk; suspended

more

Editors' Picks

Mitron might not sound the same again (Photo: AFP)

Beer pints in pubs at Rs 31 every time Narendra Modi says 'Mitron'

Test skipper Virat Kohli was seen boarding a flight to Dehradun with Anushka Sharma, earlier this week. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli, Anushka to get engaged on New Year's Day?

Mohammed Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan was targeted for ‘not wearing hijab’. (Photo: Mohammed Shami / Facebook)

Shami's father not pleased as cricketer's wife trolled

Irfan Pathan recently became father of a baby boy after his wife Safa Baig delivered couple’s first child. (Photo: AFP)

Fan tells Irfan Pathan not to name his son Dawood or Yakub

The woman was lynched to death by an irate mob after she failed detonating her vest. (Photo: Facebook/Idris Ali Father)

Nigeria: Mob lynches suicide bomber after she fails to detonate bomb

more

Columns

Pavan K Varma

Pavan K Varma

Mission 2017: A happy, healthy, clean India

Agriculture employs 65 per cent of our workforce but contributes only 14 per cent to GDP.

Anita Katyal

Anita Katyal

Indispensable old guard and new poll tactics

Unlike other political leaders, BJP President Amit Shah has his own style of managing party affairs.

Farrukh Dhondy

Farrukh Dhondy

Stories of race and isolation in London

The isolationist report statistically detailed what Britain should be well aware of.

Mohan Guruswamy

Mohan Guruswamy

Year of outrageous lies

That growth fell 6% in November to 1.34 million and the industry expects it to fall by a huge 35% in December, lowest level in six years.

more

Here & Now

Here & Now

Counter Point

Counter Point

Horoscope
You will succeed in recovering long pending dues, which would considerably improve your financi...
Daily Weekly

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham