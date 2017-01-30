Top Stories

The crackdown on Muslim immigration by banning entry from Muslim-majority nations has infuriated civil rights groups and activists.

Philippine forces dropped bombs and fired shells at rebel positions in the mountains of Lanao del Sur in a bid to flush out Hapilon.

In another move, the IT Ministry will also notify forensic labs as ‘examiner’ for cybercrime related evidence.

The account witnessed gradual decline to close at Rs 69,027.17 crore on January 11.

Other emerging nations to feel the pain more: Nomura.

The 45-year-old Sawant who hailed from Mumbai and had played club and University level cricket.

Ashwin was involved in a 55-run stand with Dinesh Karthik (45) for the seventh wicket.

England under-19 team play their first 50-over game here at Wankhede stadium on Monday.

Life

Keeping the cervix cancer-free Condom is one of the best ways to reduce the risk of getting this virus which causes the cancer.

A feast by the sea Facing the sea, Estella in Juhu makes for a perfect setting for a date night.