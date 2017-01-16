Top Stories

The Asian Age | News

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing a meeting of party workers in Rishikesh. (Photo: PTI)

‘Soon Ramlila will witness Modi's mask on Lord Ram’: Rahul targets Modi

Navjot Singh Sidhu being welcomed into the party by Congress members. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

‘Punjab govt is run for a family,’ Sidhu attacks Badals as he joins Congress

Videograb of the serial rapist with the police.

Delhi cops arrest 'serial rapist' who sexually assaulted hundreds of girls

Representational image

Odisha: Man slits minor girl's throat, tries to drink blood; arrested

WEF's 'Inclusive Growth and Development Report 2017', released today, said that most countries are missing important opportunities to raise economic growth and reduce inequality at the same time

India 60th in inclusive development index; below China, Pak

Adolf Hitler (Photo: AP)

CIA operatives who helped kill Bin Laden claim Hitler did not commit suicide

Pakistan Defence minister Khawaja Asif. (Photo: File)

Pakistan warns India of a befitting response for surgical strike

His mere presence is intimidating for the bowlers but Kohli says that watching a bowler's body language he understands the areas he can perhaps bowl. (Photo: PTI)

Virat Kohli on corrections made post England 2014 debacle

Pawar narrated the incident, which happened while he was a primary school student at Katewadi (Photo: PTI)

Sharad Pawar's first 'speech' was as a second standard student

At an event, the former Union minister revealed how his public speaking career began.

The Kashmiri actress had received a lot of flak for having met with the Jammu & Kashmir CM.

Dangal actress Zaira writes open letter as apology for meeting J&K CM Mufti

Omar Abdullah, one of Mufti's staunchest critics, came out in support of the young girl.

Windows 10 is running on merely 20 per cent of the world’s desktop computers which is quite less in comparison to the 50 per cent usage of Windows 7.

Windows 10, a better option?

Microsoft recently published a blog post pointing towards the setback of Windows 7.

Making a very important statement by his actions (Photo: AFP/YouTube)

Atif Aslam stops concert to reprimand eve teasers

The singer was performing in Karachi and got security to help the woman get out of the crowd.

Representational Picture (Photo: AP)

Five dead in shooting at Mexico music festival

The shooting appeared to have taken place inside the club, causing people to flee in panic.

The tail of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Kyrgyzstan plane crash: ‘Pilot error’ identified as cause

The Turkish Boeing 747 crashed just outside the Manas airport, killing at least 37 people.

US president-elect Donald Trump. (Photo: AFP)

Will 'take the gloves off' if Trump keeps challenging Taiwan policy: China

Earlier, the US president-elect told media that the long-standing policy was up for negotiation, in his latest comment on the issue.

Reliance Industries Limited

RIL reports 3.6 per cent rise in its third quarter net profit

RIL, the owner of world's largest refining complex, earned USD 10.8 on turning every barrel of crude oil.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka

Infosys marches in pursuit of USD 20-billion revenue

Sikka is working on making employees "more confident" and "creatively innovative".

PAC Chairman K V Thomas

RBI Governer to appear before PAC as scheduled on Jan 20: Thomas

PAC had asked Patel and Finance Ministry officials to appear before the committee on January 20.

The New Zealand skipper finished unbeaten on 104 with Taylor out for 60 and Henry Nicholls not out four. (Photo: NZC)

Kane Williamson’s century fires New Zealand to stunning win

New Zealand staged a remarkable fightback to win the first Test against Bangladesh by seven wickets in the final session in Wellington.

The approximate cost for building the stadium is Rs Rs 700 crore. (Photo: Digital Representation/Gujarat Cricket Association)

Foundation stone laid for 'world's biggest cricket stadium'

The old stadium, which had seating capacity of 54,000 was razed recently by the GCA to build the new stadium, spread across 63 acres.

Virat Kohli

Ind vs Eng: Chase masters does it again

Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav slam centuries to help India chase 351.

There are many questions about breasts that women can find to be very confusing. (Credit: YouTube)

Video: Doubts about breasts demystified

It's imperative that women understand their bodies and are able to separate myth from facts.

The song ‘Beta Get Married’ has been written Rashi Mal and performed by her and Vasuda Sharma. (Credit: YouTube)

Watch: An anthem for all the single Indian ladies

It's a desi parody version of Adele’s 'Rolling in the Deep'.

Former newspaper editor Seah Chiang Nee pictured at his home in Singapore in October 2005. (Photo: AFP)

Southeast Asia's first heart transplant patient dies

The median survival rate for heart transplant is only 10 years.

Representational image

Delhi: Photoshoot on railway tracks claims two teenage lives

The group had even taken a professional camera on rent and were clicking pictures with train appearing in the background.

Representational image

Varanasi: Man stabs 5-yr-old son who asked for Rs 2 to buy kite

Vinod, who was in an inebriated condition, took Shivam to the terrace of the house, where he first gagged him and then stabbed him.

"The CISF commander had requested local police for help but there was no response from the police," Supriyo alleged. (Photo: PTI)

Babul Supriyo's convoy attacked by alleged TMC activist

District police officials did not elaborate on the incident but said they are looking into the matter.

