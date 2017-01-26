Top Stories

Newsmakers

Trump appoints Indian-American attorney to key White House post He would be part of the legal team to serve under White House Counsel Donald F McGahn with respect to compliance and ethics matters.

Xiaomi's Hugo Barra joining Facebook as VP of VR team Hugo Barra left Xiaomi for Facebook to join the Oculus team as VP for the virtual reality team.

'I suffered from Syrian war': 7-yr-old writes open letter to Trump She told Trump her school in Aleppo was destroyed by the bombing and some of her friends had died.