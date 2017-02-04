Top Stories

Saturday, Feb 04, 2017 | Last Update : 08:15 AM IST
She feels that the 'banned' countries are where most of UNICEF's work is carried out.
Afghanistan bans children under 14 from working and has ratified international conventions against child labor.
Karnataka government has welcomed a proposal from Apple to begin manufacturing operation.
She has not been seen at official events, is not living in the White House and is still putting together her staff.
While their reunion was full of joy, breaking the bond between Ayman and his adoptive parents brought new sorrow.
The High Court dismissed a plea for a fresh judicial review of the process to leave the EU single market.
Majority of people swam to the bank on their own, while rescue teams saved eight others, who were shifted to hospital.
The event has been put on hold this year to make it “bigger and better”.
Karnataka government has welcomed Apple’s proposal to begin initial manufacturing operations in the state.
According to World Gold Council (WGC), the total gold demand in 2016 fell to 675.5 tonnes, down 21.19 per cent from 857.2 tonnes in 2015.
I want to be more consistent and provide better starts to the team, says Vijay
Woods did not come to the course and instead his manager, Mark Steinberg came over to break the news of his withdrawal due to back spasms.
The West Indian attributed the current team’s confidence to his contemporary Sachin Tendulkar.
The talk will be followed by a dance performance by renowned Bharata Natyam danseuse, Malavika Sarukkai.
Fusing three art forms, Kasak Masak is a performance that boils down to perspectives.
Festival director Brinda Miller thinks the festival has grown from being a child to an adult.
A total of 47 trains will be built under MUTP III.
Kejriwal government has not fulfilled even a single promise that it made before the Assembly polls, says Manoj Tiwari.
DCW has been relentlessly pursuing the Delhi government and its agencies to provide employment to victims of acid attack.