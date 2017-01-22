Top Stories

Sunday, Jan 22, 2017 | Last Update : 08:37 AM IST
With two more days to go let’s keep fingers crossed. The last session of the fest is reserved for a political debate.
Guzman pleaded not guilty to charges he ran one of the world's biggest drug-trafficking operations.
Obama said the change didn't happen from the top down but from the bottom up.
Members of the royal family are expected to declare gifts they received and those being a part of the Royal Collection, can never be sold.
The Friday afternoon assault on the checkpoint lasted two hours. No group took responsibility for the attack.
Organizers of the Women's March on Washington expected more than 200,000 people to turn out for a more orderly show of force.
In the violence, knots of activists in black clothes and masks threw rocks and bottles at officers wearing riot gear.
Personal income tax exemption till Rs 2.5 lakh per annum was incorporated in 2014-15 Budget, since then it has not changed.
Despite its own doubts, central bank approved plan to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes under govt pressure.
Net sales stood at Rs 5,927 crore as compared to Rs 6,013 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.
The bell at Lord’s and Eden Gardens are rung to notify the umpires and the players the start of the match.
The hosts were reduced to 10 men when Stockbroekx was yellow carded.
Openers Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul have both been short of runs though neither has looked badly out of form.
We get celebrities to give their take on a current issue each week and lend their perspective to a much-discussed topic.
Titled Yahan Pehle Kand Hote Hain Or Phir Tamasha, the highlight is on the fact that women’s clothing do not contribute to sexual assault.
Former US President George Bush who was present at the ceremony almost stole the show while trying to tame his rogue poncho.
The promise has been included in the party’s manifesto for the Mumbai civic polls that will take place on February 21.
The arrested youth is a BA student and has a criminal background. He was arrested by the UP police on murder charges earlier last year.
According to the SEC, a large quantity of liquor and money is illegally transported into the city during the elections.