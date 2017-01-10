Top Stories

The Asian Age | News



Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh speaks as Punjab Congress president Capt Amrinder Singh looks on at the release of the party manifesto for the assembly elections in Punjab, at AICC Headquaters in New Delhi. (Photo: AP)

Punjab elections: Manmohan Singh releases Congress’ manifesto

Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo: PTI/File)

Fuel pumps to accept cards beyond January 13

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: PTI)

Supreme Court notice to Centre, 7 states on SEZs

Naseemuddin Siddiqui (BSP) and Sanjay Singh (Congress)

Not just SP, pari-war hits other UP families too

Mulayam Singh Yadav and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav

Mulayams and Akhileshes rule voter list in UP

BJP President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Eye on 2019 polls, Amit Shah plans India tour

To determine the finalists and winners, FlightStats examines flight status and arrival data aggregated from global sources including civil aviation authorities, airlines, airports, and major airline reservation systems.

Air India ranked third-worst performing airline in the world

Ratan Tata.

Mistry was asked to resign before his ouster: Tata Sons

Experts, who spent a year studying the textile, said that it was once a skirt worn by the Tudor queen.

Church cloth part of Queen Elizabeth I skirt

Botanical pattern on the cloth has a striking resemblance to that on a bodice worn by Elizabeth in the ‘Rainbow Portrait’ of 1602.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. (Photo: AFP)

16 held in Kim case on crucial DNA clue

Police swoop in Paris region, south of France to make arrests, seize money and documents.

In volume terms, beer sales will rise at CAGR of 7.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021.

India's beer industry holds long-term growth potential: report

In 2016, consumption of beer in India was 4.6 litres per capita as against 57 litres per capita of fast-growing economies in Asia.

"I want him to aim for Olympics," said Ammaz's father Abbas Sadaqie. (Photo: ANI/ Youtube screengrab)

8-year-old Kashmir boy becomes national boxing champion

Abbu Ammaz was felicitated by the district authorities and the civil administration as well as by the police.

US President Barack Obama. (Photo: File)

Deploying US troops in Afghanistan toughest decision, says Obama

Obama who leaves office in less than two weeks talked about the toughest decision he has taken in his two terms, in an interview to ABC.

A file photo of US President-elect Donald Trump and his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus. (Photo: AFP)

Straight from the horse’s mouth: Trump accepts Russian hacking

Mr Priebus said Mr Trump plans to order the intelligence community to make recommendations as to what should be done.

Theresa May, UK Prime Minister

Theresa May hard-sells Brexit, pitches border control

Ms May said her “thinking on this isn’t muddled at all” & accused the previous administration of not preparing a strategy in case of Brexit.

Ousted chairman Cyrus Mistry. (Photo: PTI)

Mistry family has no right to nominate director

Mistry subsequently resigned from the board of six companies.

Frantic dollar demand from importers weakened local currency.

Rupee tanks 25 paise to 68.21 vs US dollar

Fed rate hike speculation triggered by stellar jobs report added pressure on local currency.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

Higher tax mop up reflects there is no slowdown: Jaitley

December that witnessed currency crunch following ban on high value notes saw excise collections grow at 31.6 per cent.

Bengaluru Blasters’ Sourabh Varma in action during the PBL-2 tie. (Photo: Asian age)

PBL Season 2: Awadhe Warriors blast their way into semis

The Warriors then wrapped up the tie in the final match as Saina defeated Cheung.

Action from the PWL-2 bout between Punjab Royals’ Jitendra and Parveen Rana of Delhi Sultans in New Delhi on Sunday night. The Royals won 5-2.

PWL-2: Punjab rule over Delhi Sultans

Punjab’s Jitendra (men’s 74kg) was adjudged the player of the tie for his gritty comeback win over Delhi’s promising Parveen Rana.

Sri Lankan spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan on Monday said Ravi Shastri may have just 'missed' Sourav Ganguly's name. (Photo: AFP)

Ganguly is one of the great Indian captains: Muralitharan

Ravi Shastri termed Dhoni a 'dada captain' and omitted Ganguly's name from his list of best Indian skippers in an interview to a website.

Sai Mitra Dittakavi

Cooking up a greener abode

A biofuel firm converts used cooking oil into biodiesel — a green source of energy.

A model sports the colour of the year, greenery.

On to greener pastures

The colour of the year speaks to our need to explore, experiment and reinvent.

If you know how to make a braid you are half way there.

Time to get ‘Knot’y!

Messy braid is super sexy and easy to do.

Sisodia had assured the sanitation workers to help them in all possible way.

Garbage politics: Kejriwal trains guns on BJP

Sanitation workers also met deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and thanked him for releasing the money for the payment of their salaries.

Raghav Chadha

Arun Jaitley should tolerate fair criticism: AAP

Jaitley had appeared in the high court and tendered evidence in support of his suit against Kejriwal.

The site of the Metro work being carried out in Marol.

Plaint filed over Mumbai Metro work noise, pollution

The said construction activity after 10 pm is in violation of Rule 5 A of the Noise Pollution Act.

