↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Opposition slams Mamata Banerjee over Durga idol immersions

Published : Aug 25, 2017, 12:38 am IST
Mamata declared 24-hr ban on idol immersion for Muharram.

Mamata Banerjee chairs a meeting with the Task Force at Nabanna. (Photo: Asian Age)
Kolkata: State BJP president Dilip Ghosh described chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions for a day on the account of Muharram as “unconstitutional.”

He indicated that her decision would be challenged in the court. The RSS also expressed its displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.

Mr Ghosh said on Thursday, “Durga Puja idol immersion process is being obstructed by the West Bengal government repeatedly in the state. Since Durga Puja and Muharram dates are close, the chief minister declared that the idol immersion a day after Bijoya Dashami has been put on hold for Muharram.” 

He added, “This is very much unconstitutional. Such move hurts the religious sentiments of the Hindu community and curbs their rights. Someone will move the court.” 

RSS leader Jishnu Basu claimed, “The Hindus in West Bengal will not abide by such decisions. Every year the same thing is repeated. Every puja committee needs to take permission from the police. But how many the police permissions have actually been taken to take out Muharram processions? I would request the police to come out with the data.” 

On Wednesday, the chief minister at a programme said, “Since Muharram falls on October 1, Durga Puja idol immersion can be done till 6 pm on Bijoya Dashami. There will be no problem for those who want go for idol immersion within 6 pm on Bijoya Dashami. The idol immersion can not be done only for a day: Ekadashi (the day after Bijoya Dashami).” 

She added, “We sometimes do not prefer to go for idol immersion also on this day. The idol immersion will not happen that day because Muharram also falls on that day.” Ms Banerjee later tweeted, “This year Durga Puja & Muharram fall on the same day. Except for a 24 hour period on the day of Muharram.”

She added, “Immersions can take place on October 2, 3 and 4.” Last year, the government had imposed similar restrictions, which were however rejected by Calcutta HC.

