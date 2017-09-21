Can immerse Durga idols till 12 am on all days including Muharram: Calcutta HC

Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on Sept 30 (Dashami) and Oct 1.

The court also asked the police to ensure that specific routes are designated for immersion and Tazia. (Photo: DC)

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Thursday allowed immersion of Durga idols in West Bengal till 12 am on all days including Muharram, setting aside the state government’s previous decision to not immerse the idols on Muharram day.

The court also directed the government to designate routes and make security arrangements for immersion and Muharram processions.

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision not to immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

"If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government.

Acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court told the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress that there is a difference between regulation and prohibition, reports ANI.

"Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order?" questioned the court.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram.