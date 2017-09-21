The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 21, 2017

Can't impose restrictions just because you are state: HC to WB on idol immersion case

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 21, 2017, 1:20 pm IST
Updated : Sep 21, 2017, 2:10 pm IST

Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on Sept 30 (Dashami) and Oct 1.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
Kolkata: "If you get a dream, that something will go wrong, you cannot impose restrictions," the Calcutta High Court told the West Bengal government in a hearing on Durga idol immersion case as tension continued to mount for the government for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The court began hearing the plea on Wednesday where it questioned the state government’s decision not to immerse Durga idols on Muharram day and asked why the two communities could not celebrate together.

Acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court told the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress that there is a difference between regulation and prohibition, reports ANI.

"Just because you are the state, can you pass arbitrary order?" questioned the court.

The court rebuked the Mamata government saying that it was exercising extreme power without any basis.

On August 23, Mamata sparked a controversy when she declared that Durga idols would not be immersed after 6 pm on September 30 (Dashami) and October 1 because of Muharram. 

"When you (state government) are firm there is communal harmony in the state, why are you creating communal distinction between the two?" "Let them live in harmony. Do not create a line between them. Let them live together," the High Court on Wednesday said according to ANI.

Mamata had received flak from the BJP for indulging in “appeasement politics”. 
State BJP president Dilip Ghosh had described Mamata Banerjee’s announcement to postpone Durga idol immersions as “unconstitutional.”

Read: Don't play with fire: Mamata warns BJP ahead of Durga Puja, Muharram

He had said her decision would be challenged in court. The RSS also expressed displeasure over the chief minister’s decision.

