Bodies of deceased in anti-Sterlite protest to be preserved: Madras HC

Published : May 23, 2018, 8:17 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 8:15 pm IST

Chennai: Bodies of the individuals who were killed in Tuesday's anti-Sterlite protest in Thoothukudi will be preserved until further orders, the Madras High Court said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, additional security was deployed outside the Thoothukudi General Hospital after a bus was set ablaze there by protesters.

11 people were killed and more than 65 injured on Tuesday during protests against the construction of a new copper smelter by the Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi.

The agitation turned violent after protestors were barred from marching up to the plant, due to which they began to pelt stones and toppled police vehicles.

In retaliation, police officials resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the crowd to contain the situation.

Read: Anti-Sterlite protest video shows cop saying 'at least 1 should die'

In the wake of the tragedy, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the kin of the deceased, Rs 3 lakh for the severely injured and Rs 1 lakh for those who sustained minor injuries,

Palaniswami also announced government jobs for the family of the deceased.

Meanwhile, a commission headed by a retired High Court judge has been constituted to probe the incident.

Read: Madras HC stays expansion of Sterlite copper plant, day after protest

The locals are up in arms against the construction of the copper plant, claiming that it would pollute groundwater in their area, thus causing serious environmental hazards.

Read: Tamilians murdered as they refuse RSS ideals: Rahul on anti-Sterlite killings

