Tamilians murdered as they refuse RSS ideals: Rahul on anti-Sterlite killings

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 23, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 12:07 pm IST

Rahul Gandhi said the bullets of RSS and PM Modi's supporters can never crush emotions of people of Tamil Nadu.

11 people were killed and several others were injured during police firing on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: In a sharp response against the killing of 11 people in police firing during the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin, Congress president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and said, "Tamilians are murdered because they refused to bow down to the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS)."

The Congress chief added that his party is with the people of Tamil Nadu and that the bullets of the RSS and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters can never crush the emotions of people of the state.

In a tweet in Tamil, Rahul Gandhi said:

A day after the Thoothukudi incident, the Union Home Ministry on Wednesday sought a report from the Tamil Nadu government.

Tamil Nadu govt committed a 'Himalayan blunder': DMK

DMK Working President and Leader of Opposition, M K Stalin, slammed the "inhumane" firing on protestors. In a statement, he demanded an inquiry by a sitting high court judge, besides a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each of those killed. The government committed a "Himalayan blunder" by handling the protest with "guns and teargas shells," he said, adding at least a minister accompanied by the district collector should have spoken to the agitators.

Also Read: Anti-Sterlite protest video shows cop saying 'at least 1 should die'

Stalin also called for the removal of state police chief T K Rajendiran.

Anti-Sterlite incident just like the British era Jallianwala Bagh: MDMK

MDMK founder Vaiko likened the incident to the British era Jallianwala Bagh massacre, while the CPI(M)'s state unit demanded Chief Minister E Palanisamy's resignation.

Cold-blooded murder by police: PMK

"What happened in Tuticorin is a cold-blooded murder by police. They should be booked for murder and SP, Collector, DGP and Chief Secretary should be suspended. Taking moral responsibility, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy should resign," Anbumani Ramadoss, Pattali Makkal Katchi said.

Opposition parties including PMK, DMDK, Congress, and the MNM slammed the violence and police action, while actor Rajinikanth, who is slated to launch his political party, held the government responsible for the deaths.

Stalin and MNM founder Kamal Haasan demanded permanent closure of the plant.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: rahul gandhi, anti-sterlite protest, congress, rss, narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

