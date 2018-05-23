The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | Last Update : 10:36 AM IST

India, All India

Anti-Sterlite protest video shows cop saying 'at least 1 should die'

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2018, 9:52 am IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 9:50 am IST

Eleven people, including a 16-year-old girl, have died in Tuticorin during the anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday.

A Tamil Nadu police personnel in plainclothes placing himself atop a police bus, a few meters away from where people had gathered to hold anti-Steralite protest. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)
 A Tamil Nadu police personnel in plainclothes placing himself atop a police bus, a few meters away from where people had gathered to hold anti-Steralite protest. (Photo: ANI | Screengrab)

Tuticorin: A video shows a Tamil Nadu police personnel in plainclothes placing himself atop a police bus, a few meters away from where people had gathered to hold anti-Sterlite protest.

Other police men armed with assault rifles and clad in bullet-proof jackets are seen near the vehicle.

Soon another police official is seen climbing the van from behind and the policeman who was already on the vehicle was seen handing over his assault riffle to him.

According to a video released by news agency ANI, the policeman crawls the length of the bus in a few seconds and takes his position. And then a voice from the background makes a shocking statement: "At least one should die".

A few seconds after the voice, the policeman fires his first shot.

Eleven people had died in Tuticorin during the anti-Sterlite protest on Tuesday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy ordered an inquiry into Tuesday's police action. Congress president Rahul Gandhi described the incident as a "murder" and "state-sponsored terrorism".

16-year-old girl was among the eleven killed in police firing as the anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi on Tuesday turned violent.

Starting from ‘Our Lady of Snows’ Church in the coastal area, 20,000 people marched to lay siege to the collector’s office. They were demanding permanent closure of the copper manufacturing company over pollution concerns.

The protests were going on in Tuticorin for over three months now, but violence erupted on Tuesday with agitators fighting pitched battles with police, prompting it to open fire. Hurling stones and setting government vehicles and public property on fire, the agitators went on the rampage in the town.

Chief Minister Palanisamy, who also holds home portfolio, announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the families of each of the deceased, and ordered a judicial inquiry into the incident.

Security has been beefed up in Thoothukudi following the clashes. Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) has been imposed in the city.

Meanwhile, Madras High Court's Madurai bench will deliver interim order on the ongoing construction of a new copper smelter by Sterlite industries in Thoothukudi today.

The 100-day long protest has been supported by several celebrities including Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth.

Opposition leaders including M K Stalin of the DMK have blamed the ruling AIADMK government for ignoring the protests for 100 days because it was peaceful.

"The inaction of the government has led to the people's protests and police resorting to firing to control it," M K Stalin said, demanding that the plant be shut down immediately for good.

Kamal Haasan also blamed the government for ignoring peaceful protests. "Citizens are not criminals... They are the ones who lose their lives," he said.

On Tuesday, Sterlite Copper in a statement said: "It's with great sorrow and regret that we witnessed today's incidents around the protest today at Tuticorin. The company has appealed to the government and authorities to ensure safety of our employees, facilities and surrounding communities. Sterlite Copper plant is non-operational".

Tags: anti-sterlite protest, thoothukudi, tuticorin, tamil nadu police
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin

MOST POPULAR

1

Mango mania: Here are two amazing dishes made with the 'king of fruits'

2

India-Netherlands-Sweden to collaborate for research programme on HIV/AIDS

3

This could finally prove that Loch Ness monster exists

4

Saw the sexy jaguar Prince Harry was driving? Here’s its tragic story

5

PETA India finds new proof of flagging conditions at Tamil Nadu dog-breeding unit

more

Editors' Picks

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan in 'Judwaa 2'.

Kalank: Is Varun Dhawan going the Salman Khan way?

Priyanka Chopra at the royal wedding.

Royal Wedding: Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra is a sight in lavender

Priyanka Chopra with her styling team. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra lands in Britain for Royal Wedding, see photos

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’ were spotted during promotional events for their films in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, others up the glam quotient, go all out for their films

The team of ‘Race 3’ provided a grand launch to the reality show ‘Dance Deewane’ by shooting for an episode in which Madhuri Dixit Nene is one of the judges. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman romances Jacqueline, Madhuri reunites with her heroes on TV show

After some delay, John Abraham-Diana Penty starrer 'Parmanu' and Kareena-Sonam Kapoor's 'Veere Di Wedding' is all set to release. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Sonam, John, Diana go fashionable at Veere Di Wedding, Parmanu promotions

Four filmmakers Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee have come together for the anthology film 'Lust Stories' for Netflix. Checkout the exclusive pictures from the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Karan, Zoya, Dibakar, Bhumi at 'Lust Stories' trailer launch

A screening of the Hollywood film ‘Deadpool 2’ was held in Mumbai late Thursday where several celebrities turned up. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deadpool 2: Varun brings ladylove along, Harshvardhan springs surprise

The team of ‘Raazi’ celebrated the success of the film at an event in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

As Raazi wows audiences, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, KJo and team celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham