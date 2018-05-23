The Asian Age | News



Madras HC stays expansion of Sterlite copper plant, day after protest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 23, 2018, 12:00 pm IST
Updated : May 23, 2018, 12:05 pm IST

The company had filed an application in February to obtain environmental clearance to expand its plant in Tuticorin.

11 people including a teenager were killed in anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 11 people including a teenager were killed in anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Day after 11 people were killed in anti-sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu, the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday stayed Sterlite Copper's expansion in Thoothukudi (Tuticorin).

The company had filed an application in February this year to obtain environmental clearance to expand its plant in the coastal city.

The expansion would have entailed doubling of the capacity of the smelter to 800,000 tonnes per year.

Tags: madras high court, anti-sterlite protest, tuticorin, thoothukudi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

