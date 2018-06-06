The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 06, 2018 | Last Update : 09:29 PM IST

Entertainment, Bollywood

Rajinikanth’s Kaala: Despite 20 crore loss, movie earns 230 crore before release

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 6, 2018, 3:39 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2018, 8:37 pm IST

The craze for Rajinikanth movies is unmatchable and the excitement for his upcoming release ‘Kaala’ is on another level!

Rajinikanth's latest 'Kaala' poster. (Photo: Twitter)
 Rajinikanth's latest 'Kaala' poster. (Photo: Twitter)

The craze for Rajinikanth movies is unmatchable and the excitement for his upcoming release ‘Kaala’ is on another level!

An IT company has gone out and declared a holiday on 7th June just because Rajini’s ‘Kaala’ releases a day later. That is the power of the megastar.

Unfortunately, the movie might have to face a loss of Rs. 20 crores since it might not release in Karnataka. The film got banned in the state after Rajini’s comment on the Cauvery issue.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted, “.@wunderbarfilms has filed a case in #Karnataka HC seeking a direction to allow and also provide security for the screening of #Kaala in the state. The petitioners say the movie is made a budget of Rs 140 crore and they are expecting gross revenue of Rs 15 – 20 crore from Karnataka.”

However, Rajinikanth assures that the film will release in Karnataka since people want to watch it. In fact he states that the Government will provide adequate security for them.

There is certainly good news for the makers since the movie is in profit even before its release! A report on Hindustan Times affirms that the pre-release business of 'Kaala' (through its theatrical and music rights) is Rs. 230 crore, which have already been recovered.

Now for the movie to be declared a hit, it needs another Rs. 280 crore, which looks quite possible for the movie, considering how the megastar’s last film ‘Kabali’ collected Rs. 650 crore worldwide, with Rs. 259 overseas business.

Tags: kaala movie, rajinikanth

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Team India skipper Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled at Madame Tussauds

2

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

3

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

4

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

5

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

more

Editors' Picks

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

more

ALSO FROMLife

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham