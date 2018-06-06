Rajinikanth’s Kaala: Despite 20 crore loss, movie earns 230 crore before release

The craze for Rajinikanth movies is unmatchable and the excitement for his upcoming release ‘Kaala’ is on another level!

An IT company has gone out and declared a holiday on 7th June just because Rajini’s ‘Kaala’ releases a day later. That is the power of the megastar.

Unfortunately, the movie might have to face a loss of Rs. 20 crores since it might not release in Karnataka. The film got banned in the state after Rajini’s comment on the Cauvery issue.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala had tweeted, “.@wunderbarfilms has filed a case in #Karnataka HC seeking a direction to allow and also provide security for the screening of #Kaala in the state. The petitioners say the movie is made a budget of Rs 140 crore and they are expecting gross revenue of Rs 15 – 20 crore from Karnataka.”

However, Rajinikanth assures that the film will release in Karnataka since people want to watch it. In fact he states that the Government will provide adequate security for them.

There is certainly good news for the makers since the movie is in profit even before its release! A report on Hindustan Times affirms that the pre-release business of 'Kaala' (through its theatrical and music rights) is Rs. 230 crore, which have already been recovered.

Now for the movie to be declared a hit, it needs another Rs. 280 crore, which looks quite possible for the movie, considering how the megastar’s last film ‘Kabali’ collected Rs. 650 crore worldwide, with Rs. 259 overseas business.