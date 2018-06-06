Give security to my film 'Kaala' in your state, Rajinikanth tells Kumaraswamy

'When film is released around the world, Karnataka ban would highlight issue (Cauvery water dispute),' said Rajinikanth.

Several pro-Kannada groups have threatened to stall the movie -- scheduled to release on Thursday, June 7 -- over Rajinikanth’s remarks on the Cauvery water sharing row. (Photo: Twitter)

Bengaluru: Actor-politician Rajinikanth, whose upcoming movie ‘Kaala’ is facing stiff opposition from pro-Kannada activists, has appealed to Karnataka Chief Minitser H D Kumaraswamy, asking for security at theatres where the movie will be screened.

The appeal comes close on the heels of Tuesday's Karnataka High Court order that left room for theatres to screen the movie if they wanted. The state government has assured the court that about provision of security.

In his message, Rajinikanth said, "I understand H D Kumaraswamy's situation. This is not good for Karnataka. When the film is released around the world, the Karnataka ban would highlight the issue (Cauvery water dispute)."

The actor added an appeal to the state film chambers in Kannada, asking them to allow the release of the movie. "The Film Chambers is supposed

to ensure that there's no problem for distributors. It is not right that the Karnataka Film Chamber demands Kaala ban," Rajinikanth said.

After the high court’s order on Tuesday, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said he would comply with the court's order but suggested "as an individual" the timing wasn't right for the film's release.

"As head of the Karnataka government, it's my responsibility to implement the judgements and directions of the High Court. But according to my observation as an individual, in this kind of atmosphere, it's not good on part of the producer, distributor to release the movie", H D Kumaraswamy said.

The piece of advice, "not as Chief Minister but as a Kannadiga", also focused on the financial fallout if the producer and distributors went ahead with the scheduled release. Kumaraswamy said he was talking from experience.

"I am also a film distributor and producer. Even if they release the movie, it will not be useful to them financially. After there is a solution to this (Cauvery) water issue, then they can release anytime", he said.

Unhappy with Rajinikanth's remarks last month that whichever government came to power in Karnataka should fully implement the Supreme Court's order on Cauvery water sharing, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has decided to not allow the release of 'Kaala'.