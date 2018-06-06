Everybody anxiously awaiting release of 'Kaala', don't want to interfere: SC

The Supreme Court refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought an injunction against release of the movie.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stall the release of Rajinikanth-starrer 'Kaala' which will hit the big screens tomorrow, June 7.

"Everybody is anxiously waiting for the release of the movie. We don't want to interfere with its release," the apex court said.

The court refused to entertain a plea by K S Rajashekaran, who sought an injunction against release of the movie.

The petitioner has approached the apex court against the May 16 order of the Madras High Court which has posted his plea against the release of the movie for hearing on June 16.

The petitioner has claimed that his copyright-protected work related to story scenes and songs were used by the producer of the movie without prior permission.

The movie is also facing a wrath from several pro-Kannada groups who have threatened to stall 'Kaala' after actor-politician Rajinikanth made a remark last month that whichever government comes to power in Karnataka, they should fully implement the Supreme Court's order on Cauvery water sharing.