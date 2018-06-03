The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Jun 03, 2018

India, All India

Mumbai scribe threatens to sue Rajnikanth for 'Kaala', wants him to apologise

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 3, 2018, 12:58 pm IST
Updated : Jun 3, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

The journalist, Jawahar Nadar, has accused the team of 'Kaala' of portraying his father, late S Thiraviam Nadar, in a negative light.

Nadar has demanded a written apology, failing which he has threatened to file a defamation suit seeking Rs 101 crore as damages. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Ahead of his film 'Kaala' which is set to release next week, south superstar Rajnikanth has landed into legal trouble. A Mumbai-based journalist has filed a defamation suit against the actor and also demanded an apology within 36 hours. 

The journalist, Jawahar Nadar, has accused the team of 'Kaala' of portraying his father, late S Thiraviam Nadar, in a negative light. 

According to an NDTV report, the Mumbai-based journalist says his father was a jaggery and sugar merchant. He had moved to Mumbai from Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district in 1957 and over a period of time was nick-named 'Gudwala Seth' and 'Kaala Seth'. The journalist claims that his father was never involved in illegal activities as may have been portrayed in the film.

However, the actor's team informed that they will give an apt reply at the right time. 

Nadar has demanded a written apology, failing which he has threatened to file a defamation suit seeking Rs 101 crore as damages. 

