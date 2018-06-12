Talks with Kim Jong Un direct, honest, productive: Donald Trump

'We are ready to write new chapters. The past does not have to define future,' US president Donald Trump said.

Singapore/Mumbai: Following his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong, US president Donald Trump said the two countries are prepared to start a new history. “We are ready to write new chapters. The past does not have to define future,” Trump said.

Addressing a press conference, Trump thanked Kim Jong Un for taking a bold step for a bright future of his people adding that his talks with the North Korean leader were honest, direct and productive.

Calling his meeting with Kim one of the greatest moments in the history of the world, Trump said that the two countries signed a very comprehensive document today adding "I think when he (Kim Jong Un) lands in North Korea he will start the denuclearisation process soon".