Will solve big dilemma, says Trump after one-on-one meet with Kim Jong Un

Mumbai/Singapore: In a historic summit, US president Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held the first-ever meeting this morning in Singapore as they seek to end a tense decades-old nuclear stand-off. Trump earlier described the summit as “one time shot” at peace between the two countries that have technically been at war for over 68 years.

The meeting at a luxury hotel in Singapore's Sentosa island comes after months of diplomatic twists and turns.

The United States hopes the summit will pave way for complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while North Korea sees this opportunity to get itself recognised as a player on the world stage.

However, both nations have sought to lower their expectations for an immediate breakthrough.

Despite the possibility of an uncertain outcome, the summit between the two firebrand leaders is being closely watched across the world.

Here are the LIVE updates on Donald Trump's meeting with Kim Jong Un:

07:55 am: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un go into a second meeting joined by key aides, after 48-minute one-on-one talks with only their interpreters, reports news agency AFP.

07:40 am: "We overcame all kinds of skepticism and speculations about this summit and I believe that this is good for the peace", says Kim Jong Un after meeting Trump.

07:35 am: After the one-on-one talks that lasted over 40 minutes, Donald Trump said the meeting with the North Korean leader was 'very, very good,' and that both the countries have an 'excellent relationship.' He also predicted that Kim Jong and he 'will solve a big problem, a big dilemma.'

Both the leaders walked together along the balcony after the meeting. "Working together, we will get it taken care of," Trump said after the meet, reports news agency AP.

07:30 am: The first meeting between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and US president Donald Trump ends. The two held discussions for less than an hour.

07:10 am: This is the first time when we are seeing the American and North Korean flags together. The two countries have been on opposing sides since the Korean War in 1950, when the North invaded South Korea.

06:59 am: Trump and Kim Jong are holding one on one meeting.

06:57 am: As the summit begins, US President Donald Trump predicts he will have a 'great relationship' with Kim Jong Un while the North Korean leader says "we came here after overcoming" all the obstacles, reports news agency AP.

06:45 am: The two leaders walk together along colonnade to begin private meeting with their interpreters.

06:40 am: US president Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un launch historic summit with a handshake. The leaders shook hands for several seconds with Trump reaching out to touch the North Korean leader on his right shoulder.

VIDEO: US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meet and shake hands in Singapore, creating history as they attempt to negotiate an end to a decades-old nuclear stand-off pic.twitter.com/ewcNz9hLFE — AFP news agency (@AFP) June 12, 2018

06:01 am: Kim Jong Un’s convoy arrives at summit venue. His black armored limousine with two large North Korean flags is surrounded by police vehicles, their lights flashing, and other black cars.

05:55 am: Donald Trump arrives at Capella Hotel on Singapore’s Sentosa Island, a resort island off Singapore’s port with luxury hotels.​