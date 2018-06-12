The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

World, Asia

Here's what Trump and Kim Jong Un ate during lunch over denuclearisation talks

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 12, 2018, 1:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 12, 2018, 1:46 pm IST

US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un were presented with menu that suited their palates.

In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd, US President Donald Trump, second from left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth from right, arrive for a working lunch at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)
 In this image made from video provided by Host Broadcaster Mediacorp Pte Ltd, US President Donald Trump, second from left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, fourth from right, arrive for a working lunch at Capella Hotel in Singapore, Tuesday. (Photo: AP)

Singapore: The much awaited historic meet between US President and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un took place on Tuesday. Both the leaders had a successful meeting and North Korea assured to start the process of complete denuclearisation 'very, very quickly'.

After their bilateral meeting at the Capella hotel in Singapore's Sentosa island when Trump and Kim Jong Un sat down for a working lunch, they were presented with a menu that suited the palate of both the leaders. 

As the two leaders entered the room, photographs were taken, with US President Donald Trump joking about wanting to get a "beautiful picture" in which he looked good. 

Trump and Kim Jong Un along with their respective delegation were seated on either side of a long white table facing one another. The table was decorated with green and white flowers. 

For the summit chefs, the Tuesday's lunch was a tall order. US President Donald Trump is a picky eater, while Kim Jong Un specifically requested a type of cold noodles made by a restaurant in Pyongyang when he dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their meeting in April.

Here's their menu in full, as provided by the White House:

Starters

Traditional prawn cocktail served with avocado salad

Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus

"Oiseon" (Korean stuffed cucumber)

Main course

Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side

Combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce

"Daegu jorim" (Soy braised cod fish with radish, Asian vegetables)

Desserts

Dark chocolate tartlet ganache

Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis

Tropezienne

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: kim jong un, donald trump, us-north korea summit, singapore
Location: Singapore, , Singapore

MOST POPULAR

1

Study reveals how hunger affects some people's emotions

2

Justin Trudeau seems to lose part of eyebrow at G7 Summit; Twitter goes berserk

3

Garfield turns 40! Creator Jim Davis reveals the unanswered questions

4

Here are 10 ways to stay happy at work

5

Priyanka remembers her 'superhero' on 5th death anniversary with touching video

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

The horses are known as the Dülmen pony - a prized breed and also Europe's last remaining wild horses. Only once a year they have direct contact with humans when the young stallions are caught from the flock, that was first mentioned in chronicles 700 years ago. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Europe's last remaining wild horses

In a tiny Cairo workshop, Mohamed Fawzi Bakkar designs and builds marionettes from scratch, hoping to revive a traditional art. (Photos: AP)

Marionette maker from Egypt on a quest to revive dying art form

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham