Here's what Trump and Kim Jong Un ate during lunch over denuclearisation talks

Tuesday, Jun 12, 2018 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST
US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un were presented with menu that suited their palates.
Singapore: The much awaited historic meet between US President and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un took place on Tuesday. Both the leaders had a successful meeting and North Korea assured to start the process of complete denuclearisation 'very, very quickly'.
After their bilateral meeting at the Capella hotel in Singapore's Sentosa island when Trump and Kim Jong Un sat down for a working lunch, they were presented with a menu that suited the palate of both the leaders.
As the two leaders entered the room, photographs were taken, with US President Donald Trump joking about wanting to get a "beautiful picture" in which he looked good.
Trump and Kim Jong Un along with their respective delegation were seated on either side of a long white table facing one another. The table was decorated with green and white flowers.
For the summit chefs, the Tuesday's lunch was a tall order. US President Donald Trump is a picky eater, while Kim Jong Un specifically requested a type of cold noodles made by a restaurant in Pyongyang when he dined with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at their meeting in April.
Here's their menu in full, as provided by the White House:
Starters
Traditional prawn cocktail served with avocado salad
Green mango kerabu with honey lime dressing and fresh octopus
"Oiseon" (Korean stuffed cucumber)
Main course
Beef short rib confit, served with potato dauphinois and steam broccolini, red wine sauce on the side
Combination of sweet and sour crispy pork and Yangzhou Fried Rice with homemade XO chili sauce
"Daegu jorim" (Soy braised cod fish with radish, Asian vegetables)
Desserts
Dark chocolate tartlet ganache
Haagen-Dazs vanilla ice cream with cherry coulis
Tropezienne
