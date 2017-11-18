LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 3: Hosts aim to bounce back amidst rain fear

At stumps on Day 2, the hosts finished at 74-5, with Cheteshwar Pujara batting at 47, while Wriddhiman Saha has scored six runs so far.

Kolkata: Hosts India and visitors Sri Lanka will hope that the rain stays way at Eden Gardens here on Saturday, as both the teams head to Day 3 of the first Test. Both Day 1 and Day 2 were marred by heaving rains, causing the play to stop quite early.

On Thursday, Sri Lanka got to a flying start, as Suranga Lakmal dismissed KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Virat Kohli in a day when just 11.5 overs were bowled.

However, India continued to suffer blows as they lost Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin on Day 2 as Dasun Shanaka got two wickets.

At stumps on Day 2, the hosts finished at 74-5, with Cheteshwar Pujara batting at 47, while Wriddhiman Saha is on the other end, having scored six runs so far.

Given that rain does not spoil the game again, India will hope to turn things around and make a comeback, having already lost half their side.