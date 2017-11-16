The Asian Age | News

Sports, Cricket

Live| IND vs SL,1st test: Toss delayed due to rain at Eden Gardens

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 16, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated : Nov 16, 2017, 10:23 am IST

The ground is still under covers as rain continues to drizzle causing delay in start of first test.

The field at the Eden Gardens is still under cover as rain continues to play spoilsport ahead of 1st test match between India and Sri Lanka. (Photo:PTI)
Kolkata: The first test match between India and Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens in Kolkata has been delayed due to wet outfield.

After a hard-fought win over New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI and T20 series, Virat Kohli and co now turn their attention on the first test against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens on Thursday. 

Team India will look to continue their winning momentum, while Dinesh Chandimal led side will look to win their first test on India soil.

Rain has been a major factor before the start of the match. On Wednesday Team India practice session in the morning was cancelled out following a short spell of shower.

The Metrological department has suggested that showers may continue till November 18th – Day 2 of the 1st Test – due to the influence of a well-marked low-pressure area set to move up along the Bay of Bengal situated along the Indian coast.

Sri Lanka come into to series  after beating Pakistan in three match test series  in UAE . The islanders have tough ask in their hands as they need to put up a strong performance against a team that is ranked No1 in this format.

For Team India Murali Vijay, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have returned to the Test side, while all-rounder Hardik Pandya was rested to manage his workload.

For Sri Lanka Angelo Mathews experience will be of great value in Indian conditions. Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal  confirmed on Wednesday that Mathews will bat at No 4 to bring some solidity to the middle order .

Dimuth Karunaratne will look to carry on his fantastic form against India from the last series , while Lahiru Thirimanne and the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella will be key to the batting lineup.

The bowling department will belead by Rangana herath who will be supported by pacers  Suranga Lakmal,Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Gamage.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma.

Sri Lanka: Dinesh Chandimal (Captain), Lahiru Thirimanne (vice-captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Roshen Silva.

