 LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Rahane departs for 4 as Shanaka gets a wicket
 
Sports, Cricket

LIVE| Ind vs SL, 1st Test: Rahane departs for 4 as Shanaka gets a wicket

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Nov 17, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Nov 17, 2017, 10:04 am IST

Score after 22 overs, IND 40-4: Ashwin 4(19), Pujara 23(69); Shanaka 5-0-18-1.

(Photo: BCCI)
 (Photo: BCCI)

Kolkata: The match is underway at the Eden Gardens, with 98 overs set to be bowled during the day.

India innings

India 30-4 from 17.2 overs

WICKET! More trouble for India as Dasun Shanaka removes Ajinkya Rahane, who departs for just four runs.

 

Update:

The match is scheduled to start at 9.15 am.

Preview:

Kolkata: Hosts India will look to bounce back on Day 2 of the first Test against Sri Lanka on Friday, having lost three wickets already on a rain-curtailed Day 1.

With just 11.5 overs bowled on Thursday, Sri Lanka will hold the upper hand, after having restricted Virat Kohli’s men to 17-3. Both the Asian Giants, will however, hope that the rain Gods stay away on Day 2.

After having elected to bat, it was Suranga Lakmal all the way for Sri Lanka, having taken all three wickets so far, without even conceding a single run after bowling six overs.

Early in the innings, KL Rahul(0) departed off the first ball of the match for a golden duck. Nothing went right for the Men in Blue, as his wicket was followed by that of Shikhar Dhawan(8) and captain Virat Kohli (0).

Cheteshwar Pujara (8 not out) and Ajinkya Rahane (0 not out) will hope to take the hosts back into the game, as they hope for the rain to stay away.

Tags: india vs sri lanka, live cricket score, kolkata test
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

