The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jun 20, 2018 | Last Update : 09:33 AM IST

India, Politics

Day after PDP-BJP break alliance, Prez approves Governor's rule in J&K

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 20, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Jun 20, 2018, 8:44 am IST

On Tuesday evening, J&k Governor NN Vohra had forwarded his report to the President for imposition of central rule.

President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. (Photo: File | PTI)
  President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has approved imposition of Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect after the ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) coalition collapsed on Tuesday.

Read: Jammu Kashmir govt collapses as BJP pulls out of ruling alliance with PDP

After the late afternoon announcement of BJP pulling out of PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, PDP leader and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti handed in her resignation to Governor N N Vohra.

Talking to reporters after giving her resignation, Mehbooba Mufti said: "Our agenda was healing touch, we can't treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory."

Also Read: Allied with BJP for Kashmir, says Mehbooba Mufti after break-up​

On Tuesday evening, the Governor forwarded his report to President Ram Nath Kovind for imposition of Governor's rule in the state under Section 92 of the Constitution.

"It had become untenable to continue with the PDP government in Kashmir," said BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav, defending the move that will leave the state under Governor's rule for the fourth time since 2008 and eight time since 1977. 

The BJP and PDP formed a coalition government in 2015 after the Jammu and Kashmir elections threw up a hung assembly. However, both of them were ideologically divided on a variety of issues.

The BJP had 25 seats in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, while the PDP had 28.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: ram nath kovind, jammu and kashmir, pdp-bjp alliance
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Irrfan Khan receives support from all corners after being treated with cancer

2

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

3

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

4

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

5

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham