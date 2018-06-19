BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir

Amit Shah met Jammu Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi today.

New Delhi: The BJP today pulled out of its alliance with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, which leaves the state under President's rule.

The decision to withdraw support came after BJP president Amit Shah met with Jammu and Kashmir BJP lawmakers in Delhi.

The announcement was made by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. The minister said, "We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing."

He added, "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example."

Jammu and Kashmir BJP lawmakers have welcomed the Centre's decision of pulling out from PDP in the state. The BJP MLAs have tendered their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The BJP had 25 lawmakers and the PDP had 28 in the state assembly, where the majority mark is 45.

The BJP had aligned with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir three years ago.

The rift between the BJP and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP widened following the Centre's decision to resume anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir after the holy month of Ramzan.