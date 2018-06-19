The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 02:43 PM IST

India, All India

BJP pulls out of alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 2:31 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 2:41 pm IST

Amit Shah met Jammu Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi today.

Amit Shah met Jammu Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi today. (Photo: File)
  Amit Shah met Jammu Kashmir BJP leaders in New Delhi today. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The BJP today pulled out of its alliance with People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Jammu and Kashmir, which leaves the state under President's rule.

The decision to withdraw support came after BJP president Amit Shah met with Jammu and Kashmir BJP lawmakers in Delhi.

The announcement was made by BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav. The minister said, "We have taken a decision, it is untenable for BJP to continue in alliance with PDP in Jammu & Kashmir, hence we are withdrawing."

He added, "Terrorism, violence and radicalisation have risen and fundamental rights of the citizens are under danger in the Valley. Shujaat Bukhari's killing is an example."

Jammu and Kashmir BJP lawmakers have welcomed the Centre's decision of pulling out from PDP in the state. The BJP MLAs have tendered their resignation to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The BJP had 25 lawmakers and the PDP had 28 in the state assembly, where the majority mark is 45.

The BJP had aligned with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir three years ago. 

The rift between the BJP and Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP widened following the Centre's decision to resume anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir after the holy month of Ramzan.

Tags: ram madhav, bjp-pdp alliance, chief minister mehbooba mufti, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

2

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

3

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

4

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham