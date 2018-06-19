Muscular security policy will not work in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti addressed the media after the BJP pulled out of the ruling alliance on Tuesday.

Srinagar: PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti addressed the media after the BJP pulled out of the ruling alliance on Tuesday.

Mufti said, "I have handed over my resignation to the governor. Our alliance with BJP was meticulously planned. We joined hands to solve the issues that Kashmir was facing."

Also Read: Jammu Kashmir govt collapses as BJP pulls out of ruling alliance with PDP

"We had always said muscular security policy will not work in J&K, reconciliation is key," the PDP leader said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, whose party is the third biggest in the assembly, captured the drama with one sentence, "I wish Mehbooba Mufti had resigned herself... instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet."