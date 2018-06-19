The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 06:00 PM IST

India, All India

Muscular security policy will not work in J&K: Mehbooba Mufti

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 5:20 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 5:54 pm IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti addressed the media after the BJP pulled out of the ruling alliance on Tuesday.

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: File)
 PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti. (Photo: File)

Srinagar: PDP leader Mehbooba  Mufti addressed the media after the BJP pulled out of the ruling alliance on Tuesday. 

Mufti said, "I have handed over my resignation to the governor. Our alliance with BJP was meticulously planned. We joined hands to solve the issues that Kashmir was facing."

Also Read: Jammu Kashmir govt collapses as BJP pulls out of ruling alliance with PDP

"We had always said muscular security policy will not work in J&K, reconciliation is key," the PDP leader said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, whose party is the third biggest in the assembly, captured the drama with one sentence, "I wish Mehbooba Mufti had resigned herself... instead of having the rug pulled from under her feet."

Tags: cm mehbooba mufti, bjp pdp alliance, jammu and kashmir government
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

2

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

3

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

4

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham