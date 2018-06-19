AAP calls off protest on day 9, Kejriwal to soon leave L-G office

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called off his strike at Lieutenant Governor's house on Tuesday evening.

The strike was to protest against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi. (Photo: File)

Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had began the sit-in protest on June 11 at Raj Niwas -- the residence of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Breaking his silence on the protest, L-G Anil Baijal on Tuesday urged Arvind Kejriwal to “urgently meet” IAS officers at the Delhi Secretariat. Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's communication in which the latter had asked for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

"The L-G requested the CM to urgently meet the officers at the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," an official from Baijal's office said in a statement.

The official said Baijal had earlier advised the AAP government to make efforts to restore trust between the elected government and the officers.

Kejriwal had maintained that government work had taken a backseat and suffered majorly since IAS officers were skipping meetings for the last four months.

(With inputs from agencies)