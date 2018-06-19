The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 07:29 PM IST

India, Politics

AAP calls off protest on day 9, Kejriwal to soon leave L-G office

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 6:40 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 6:54 pm IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called off his strike at Lieutenant Governor's house on Tuesday evening.

The strike was to protest against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi. (Photo: File)
 The strike was to protest against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called off his strike at Lieutenant Governor's house on Tuesday evening. 

Kejriwal along with Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Labour Minister Gopal Rai had began the sit-in protest on June 11 at Raj Niwas -- the residence of Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. 

Breaking his silence on the protest, L-G Anil Baijal on Tuesday urged Arvind Kejriwal to “urgently meet” IAS officers at the Delhi Secretariat. Baijal shot off a letter to Kejriwal in response to his deputy Manish Sisodia's communication in which the latter had asked for a meeting between the government and bureaucrats to end the impasse.

Also Read: Recovering fast, will try to resume work today: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

 "The L-G requested the CM to urgently meet the officers at the Secretariat so that apprehensions and concerns of both sides can be suitably addressed through dialogue in the best interest of the people of Delhi," an official from Baijal's office said in a statement. 

 The official said Baijal had earlier advised the AAP government to make efforts to restore trust between the elected government and the officers. 

The strike was to protest against the alleged strike of IAS officers in Delhi.

Also Read: SC refuses urgent hearing of plea to declare Kejriwal's sit-in 'unconstitutional'

Kejriwal had maintained that government work had taken a backseat and suffered majorly since IAS officers were skipping meetings for the last four months.  

(With inputs from agencies) 

Tags: aap protest, arvind kejriwal, anil baijal, delhi lieutenant governor
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Chinese President Xi Jinping biggest promoter of Bollywood films, says envoy

2

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

3

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

4

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

5

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kareena Kapoor Khan had a busy day in Mumbai after returning from London on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Day in Kareena's life: Actress returns sans Taimur, shoots, chills with friends

Celebrities were in the mood for football on Sunday, which also coincided with Leander Paes’ birthday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ranbir, Abhishek bond over football, All Stars present gift to Leander Paes

Arpita Khan Sharma hosted an Eid party for Bollywood's who's who, where all A-listers (of course including Salman Khan) came.

Salman Khan and his ladies Katrina, Jacqueline, Iulia celebrate Eid

Bollywood celebs John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Ayush Sharma-Warina Husain and others were spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: John, Varun, Malaika, Aditi, Ayush-Warina spotted in city

With a day to go for release, the team of ‘Race 3’ held another screening of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Salman, Jacqueline, Race 3 team turn hosts for Ajay, Varun, Sonakshi, others

A screening of the film ‘Lust Stories’ was held in Mumbai on Wednesday, which was attended by many celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Gauri, Bachchan siblings, Sidharth, others watch director quartet's Lust Stories

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham