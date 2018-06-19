The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018 | Last Update : 01:17 PM IST

India, All India

SC refuses urgent hearing of plea to declare Kejriwal's sit-in as 'unconstitutional'

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 12:32 pm IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 12:32 pm IST

Kejriwal and his ministers have been staging a sit-in at L-G Anil Baijal's office since June 11 evening to press for their demands.

A vacation bench comprising justices SA Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said the plea would be listed for hearing after the summer vacation. (Photo: File/PTI)
 A vacation bench comprising justices SA Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said the plea would be listed for hearing after the summer vacation. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking its direction to declare as "unconstitutional" the sit-in of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues inside the lieutenant governor's office in New Delhi.

Kejriwal and his ministers have been staging a sit-in at L-G Anil Baijal's office since June 11 evening to press for their demands, including a direction to IAS officers to end their "strike" and action against those who have struck work.

A vacation bench comprising justices SA Nazeer and Indu Malhotra said the plea would be listed for hearing after the summer vacation. Lawyer Shashank Sudhi, appearing for petitioner Hari Nath Ram, sought the urgent hearing of the plea, saying a constitutional crisis has been created due to "the unconstitutional and illegal" protest by the chief minister inside the L-G's office here.

Moreover, the citizens are "left high and dry", he said.

Sudhi said the Delhi High Court, which had heard the matters on the issue on Monday, has now posted them for hearing on June 22 and that the city is facing an "emergency situation" in which citizens are facing severe water crisis.  

"We will list it on reopening of the court," the bench said, while declining the request for urgent hearing. Besides seeking declaration of the sit-in as unconstitutional, the plea also sought initiation of perjury proceedings against either the chief minister or the office of the lieutenant governor (L-G) on the ground that one of them is lying. The chief minister has been claiming that the IAS officers are on strike, but the L-G's office has asserted that the officers are very much on the job, the lawyer said.

The high court had virtually disapproved the sit-in led by Kejriwal at the LG's office and asked the AAP government who had authorised such a protest.

Tags: supreme court, arvind kejriwal, aap protest, anil baijal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp testing its payment feature, expected to be launched soon

2

It is not going to happen: Huma Qureshi on chances of #MeToo movement in Bollywood

3

WHO classifies compulsive gaming as a mental health condition

4

FIFA World Cup 2018: Saudi Arabia team land safely after engine fire on plane

5

Maharashtra couple holds ballot to decide baby’s name

more

Editors' Picks

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

Happy birthday Sonam Kapoor: Fashionista to look forward to, actress not so much

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

more

ALSO FROMLife

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Artists from eight countries embodied 64 statues in the old quarter of Romanian capital, in popular parks and in the garden of the spectacular Filipescu-Cesianu residence, built in 1892 in the Belle Epoque period. (Photos: AP)

People flock to Romanian capital for International Living Statues Festival

Several organisations and volunteers are fighting back against the menace that is polluting water bodies and threatening to drown our cities (Photo: AFP/AP)

Heroes fight back on International Environment Day as plastic waste threatens the planet

From lion cubs making their first appearance in a zoo, to a panda with a shocked expression, pair of moose fighting and a dog being rescued, here are animals who grabbed headlines this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animlas who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham