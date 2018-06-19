The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Jun 19, 2018

India, All India

Recovering fast, will try to resume work today: Delhi dy CM Manish Sisodia

PTI
Published : Jun 19, 2018, 11:11 am IST
Updated : Jun 19, 2018, 11:11 am IST

Sisodia was rushed to LNJP Hospital around 3 pm on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.

While Satyendar Jain went on indefinite fast at the L-G's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday. (Photo: File)
 While Satyendar Jain went on indefinite fast at the L-G's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was on a hunger strike since June 13 at the lieutenant governor's office and hospitalised after his health deteriorated, said that he is "recovering fast" and will try and resume work from today.

Sisodia was rushed to the LNJP Hospital here around 3 pm on Monday after the ketone level in his urine rose sharply and his sugar level slumped.

"Good Morning!! With Doctor's care and your blessings, I am recovering fast. Yesterday, my ketone level was 7.4 & BP reached 184/100, which was leading to renal failure. But now everything is under control. If doctors allow I'll try to be back to work today only," he said on Twitter.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain was hospitalised on Sunday night after his condition had deteriorated. He was taken to the LNJP Hospital where his condition is stable. On Saturday, a team of doctors had examined Sisodia and Jain.

Also Read: AAP minister Satyendar Jain, on hunger strike at Delhi L-G’s office, hospitalised

While Jain went on indefinite fast at the L-G's office last Tuesday, Sisodia had been on a hunger strike since Wednesday.

Also Read: AAP's Manish Sisodia hospitalised after hunger strike at Delhi L-G's office

Kejriwal, along with his colleagues, have been at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal's office since June 13, demanding a direction to IAS officers to end what the AAP describes a "strike" and approval of the doorstep ration delivery scheme.

Tags: delhi deputy chief minister, manish sisodia, arvind kejriwal, aap on strike, hunger strike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

