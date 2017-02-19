The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Feb 19, 2017 | Last Update : 09:45 AM IST

India, Politics

Voting begins in phase III of UP polls, SP confidant of victory

PTI
Published : Feb 19, 2017, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Feb 19, 2017, 9:07 am IST

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow, and SP strongholds Kannauj, Mainpuri and Etawah, figure in this round.

For free and fair polling, the Election Commission has appointed 4,609 micro-observers and 61 general observers. (Photo: PTI)
 For free and fair polling, the Election Commission has appointed 4,609 micro-observers and 61 general observers. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Polling is underway in 69 Assembly constituencies that figure in phase-III of the staggered Uttar Pradesh elections.

Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav requested the people to come out and vote in large numbers ‘for the development of UP.’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah also urged voters to come out and participate in the electoral process.

Ram Gopal Yadav and other SP leaders also claimed that there was no infighting in SP and that they would procure at least 300 seats and will form the government.

Political pundits are keeping close tabs on the voter figures and the outcome of the election can either make or break the political future of SP.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's Lok Sabha constituency Lucknow, and SP strongholds Kannauj, Mainpuri and Etawah, figure in this round.

Farrukhabad, Hardoi, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur, Unnao, Barabanki and Sitapur are among the 12 districts where these Assembly seats are spread across.

Etawah is the native place of SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav, while another key district is Mainpuri, from where Tej Pratap Yadav is an SP MP. From Kannauj Dimple Yadav, wife of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is MP.

In the 2012 Assembly polls, SP had won 55 of these 69 seats, while BSP, BJP and Congress secured just six, five and two respectively. One seat went to an Independent.

The fate of 826 candidates in this phase will be decided by 2.41 crore voters, including 1.10 crore women and 1,026 belonging to third gender category.

In this phase, the maximum number of 4,98,573 voters are in Sarojini Nagar seat of Lucknow, while the minimum of 2,72,294 voters are in Sisamau.

While the highest number of 21 candidates are in Etawah, minimum of three candidates are in Haidergarh (Barabanki).

Lucknow West and Central have 17 candidates each. There will be 25,603 polling booths in this phase. Tight security arrangements have also been made.

For free and fair polling, the Election Commission has appointed 4,609 micro-observers and 61 general observers and deployed over 83,000 personnel of central para-military forces.

Besides this, 9,119 sub-inspectors of police, 3,357 head constables, 58,789 constables and 58,025 home guards of state police are on duty today.

There are 1,707 sector magistrates, 200 zonal and 271 static magistrates to ensure peace. Prominent among those whose prestige is at stake are Nitin Agarwal, son of SP leader Naresh Agarwal, BSP turncoat Brijesh Pathak from Lucknow (Central) on BJP ticket and Congress turncoat Rita Bahuguna Joshi from Lucknow Cantt, who is pitted against Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter-in-law Aparna.

SP leader Shivpal too is a key figure in this round. He is contesting from Jaswant Nagar seat.

Congress leader PL Punia's son Tanuj Punia is trying his luck from Jaidpur seat in Barabanki.

In 2012 Assembly and 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the turnout in these areas was 59.96 per cent and 58.43 per cent respectively.

The next four phases of polling will be held on February 23, 27 and on March 4 and 8. Counting of votes will take place on March 11.

Tags: up polls, akhilesh yadav, narendra modi, samajwadi party

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Joggers in bras, panties, briefs raise money for sick kids

2

UK woman dubbed 'Queen of Benefits', addicted to getting pregnant

3

India's only live volcano active again after 150 years

4

Video | Take a ‘live’ look at the Earth from the ISS in real time

5

Neil Nitin Mukesh-Rukmini Sahay's lavish star-studded reception!

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The Ridley turtles visit the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar every year to lay their eggs (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles at Rushikulya beach for their annual nesting

The project undertaken by different world graffiti artists portray Dubai in different ways along with their own interpretations. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art brings out Dubai's vibrant spirit with graphic portraits

Creative photographer Akhil Suhas chose Gandalf in random people around New Zealand to dress in the costume and be his subject in the photos. (Photos: Instagram/AkhilSuhas)

Photographer's 'Gandalf the Guide' New Zealand series is amazing

An old image of the US president lying on the bed in a bathrobe surfaced on the internet and a photoshop battle wasn't a surprise (Photo: Imgur)

Trump's bathrobe picture triggers photoshop battle

The canal in Venice was filled with boaths and people in bright costumes that made it look like a scene out of a fantasy (Photo: AP)

Carnival in Venice transforms historic Rio De Cannaregio

China lights up the streets of Beijing with many lanterns of different colours and sizes to celebrate Lunar New Year. (Photo: AP)

The Chinese Lantern Festival lights up Beijing

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham