BJP targets Priyanka Gandhi for her ‘UP son’ jibe at Modi

Priyanka Gandhi had said UP does not need an “adopted son” because it has its own sons.

New Delhi: A day after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for calling himself “UP’s adopted son”, the BJP hit back at her on Saturday, saying she was seeking votes for those accused of “rape and murder”.

The BJP said that Ms Gandhi has chosen to keep mum on rape charges slapped against SP minister and Amethi candidate Gayatri Prajapati, and a murder case lodged against another nominee, Arun Verma. The Congress has allied with the SP for the UP polls, and Amethi is considered as a Gandhi family pocket borough.

Ms Gandhi had said UP does not need an “adopted son” because it has its own sons. “It is unfortunate that Priyanka Gandhi sought votes for someone who is accused of a heinous crime like rape. She and Rahul Gandhi are not with the people of UP,” said BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma.