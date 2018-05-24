The Asian Age | News

Policeman told anti-sterlite protestor to 'stop acting' as he lay dying

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 24, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated : May 24, 2018, 12:26 pm IST

At least 12 people have died during the anti-Sterlite protest in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin.

Protesters are demanding that Sterlite's copper smelting plant be shut down because it is contaminating the air and water of the region. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)
  Protesters are demanding that Sterlite's copper smelting plant be shut down because it is contaminating the air and water of the region. (Photo: Screengrab/Twitter)

Tuticorin: As fresh violence erupted at the site of the anti-Sterlite protest in Tuticorin on Wednesday, a video has emerged showing inhuman reaction of the police as a young man lay dying on the ground.

In the video, 22-year-old Kaliappan can be seen lying on the ground with policemen surrounding him. As he moves his head a little, one of the policemen prods him with a stick and says, “Stop acting”.

Kaliappan was among the hundreds protesting against a Sterlite plant at Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin. He died of his gunshot wounds soon after.

He was declared dead when he was brought to the government hospital in Thoothukudi.

Following Kaliappan’s death, the toll in the unfortunate and avoidable tragedy has risen to 12.

On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government ordered the suspension of internet services in Tuticorin and adjoining districts of Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari for five days to prevent the spread of rumours through social media and help bring public tranquility.

The government also transferred district collector N Venkatesh and Superintendent of Police P Mahendran on Wednesday.

Tirunelveli District collector, Sandeep Nanduri has been appointed as Tuticorin district, an official release said.

Nilgiris District SP Murali Rambha will replace P Mahendran.

A video released by news agency ANI on Wednesday taking aim from the top of a bus and then a voice from the background makes a shocking statement: "At least one should die".

The killings of protestors have evoked a sharp response from the opposition with MDMK founder likening it to Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The protesters are demanding that Sterlite's copper smelting plant be shut down as it is polluting the air and water of the region.

Tags: anti-sterlite protest, dmk, tuticorin protest
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tuticorin

