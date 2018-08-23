The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul belittled India in Germany, lied through his teeth to attack govt: BJP

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 3:18 pm IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 3:18 pm IST

BJP sought explanation from Rahul on his comments on a range of issues, claiming that he presented India in a bad light.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: File/PTI)
  Congress President Rahul Gandhi at Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of belittling India in his address at an event in Germany, alleging that the Congress president justified terrorism and "lied through his teeth" to attack the Modi government.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra sought explanation from the Congress chief on his comments on a range of issues, claiming that he presented India in a bad light by allegedly blaming its culture for violence against women.

Addressing a gathering at the Bucerius Summer School in Hamburg on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had cited the example of Islamic State to say that exclusion of a large number of people from the development process could lead to the creation of terrorist groups in the world.

He then accused the BJP government of excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development narrative and "this could be a dangerous thing".

Read: In Germany, Rahul blames joblessness, demonetisation, GST for lynchings

Hitting back, Patra said, "Rahul Gandhi left no opportunity to belittle India and to present it in a bad light. We need explanations from you."

Rahul Gandhi has tried to justify terrorism and give justification for IS, he said.

"There cannot be anything more frightening and worrying," Patra told reporters.

The BJP spokesperson said Rahul Gandhi's submission was that minorities in India would "sell their soul" to IS if jobs are not available for them, and this amounted to "denigrating" the community.

Also Read: Some from my party didn't like me hugging PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi has a poor opinion of India, Patra said, adding the Congress chief harped on about China even though, he claimed, India had become one of the leading countries in the world under the Modi government.

"His speech was full of lies and deception," Patra alleged, wondering if the figures Rahul Gandhi cited of China producing 50 jobs every 24 hours compared to 44 in India, were "made in 10 Janpath".

The Congress chief's mother Sonia Gandhi stays in 10 Janpath.

"You have no data and you do no preparation," Patra said of Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader said Sonia Gandhi was the Congress chief for over 19 years and ruled India as a "proxy prime minister" for 10 years.

"Wasn't this Indian culture which helped her reach the top? Rahul and Sonia Gandhi should come out and explain as to how they can point fingers at this great Indian culture," he said, seeking Rahul Gandhi's apology for his response on the issue of woman safety in India.

The Congress chief "lied through his teeth" in accusing the Modi government of striking down a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals, Patra said, pointing out that Parliament had in fact made the legislation more stringent by passing an amendment in its latest session.

Under the Congress-led UPA government, the Right to Food law was implemented in only 11 states while the BJP-led NDA dispensation has brought it in force in all 36 states and UTs of the country, he said.

The rural employment scheme (MNREGA) became a "monumental success" under the current government from a "monument to failure" it was under the UPA, he claimed, adding that over 56 per cent of its workforce are women, its highest figure.

Beneficiaries of over 431 government schemes are getting money amounting to over Rs 4 lakh crore credited directly to their bank accounts, resulting in saving of Rs 90 crore, which used to "pocketed" by Congress leaders earlier, he said.

Patra also cited praised by international bodies of reform measures undertaken by the Modi government to rebut Rahul Gandhi's charges.

Tags: rahul gandhi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Anaesthetist in Hong Kong killed his wife, daughter with gas-filled yoga ball

2

The adrenaline is what I live for: Ranveer Singh on Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'

3

Man arrested over Facebook post depicting Nepal PM as 'monkey'

4

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

5

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities enjoyed a joyous Eid together with their family and friends in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Eid: SRK-AbRam greet fans; Aamir has reunion with Dangal girls, others celebrate

Stars from two films arrived on the sets of Salman Khan’s ‘Dus Ka Dum’ to shoot for fun-filled episodes in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Moves and laughs for Salman as he bonds with Shraddha, Rajkummar, Deols

It was a busy day for media persons as almost all actors from films that are up for release were seen at promotional events in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Kajol enthralls students, Sonakshi, Stree, YPD 3, Genius teams also step out

Recently-engaged couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Peecee-Nick step out for noble reason, single man on arrival leaves as engaged

Priyanka Chopra, who is rumoured to be engaged to American singer Nick Jonas, stepped out for a dinner with their families in Mumbai on Friday night. Checkout the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Priyanka Chopra steps out with beau Nick Jonas for dinner date

Saif Ali Khan and his good-looking children’s moments were the highlights of the paparazzi diary on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taimur’s cute moments on I-Day, papa Saif’s birthday with Sara, Ibrahim

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham