Some from my party didn't like me hugging PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Published : Aug 23, 2018, 8:24 am IST
In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the Prime Minister refuses to see it.

 Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, 'When I hugged PM Modi in parliament, some within my party did not like it.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said some of his own party members did not like it when he hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in parliament.

"You have to accept the problem to fix it," he said.

Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years.

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack in a parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, "When I hugged PM Modi in parliament, some within my party did not like it."

Gandhi also talked about his father former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's killers.

"When I saw the man who killed my father lying dead in a field in Sri Lanka, I did not like it, I saw his crying children in him," he said.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.

