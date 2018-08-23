The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 23, 2018 | Last Update : 09:00 AM IST

India, All India

In Germany, Rahul blames joblessness, demonetisation, GST for lynchings

PTI
Published : Aug 23, 2018, 8:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 23, 2018, 8:33 am IST

In his address, Gandhi traced creation of ISIS to warn against similar situation at home if people are excluded from development process.

(Photo: PTI)
 (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday claimed that the incidents of lynching in India were due to anger emanating from joblessness and "destruction" of small businesses due to demonetization and the "poorly implemented" GST by the ruling BJP.

In his address in Hamburg, Germany, Gandhi traced the creation of ISIS to warn against a similar situation at home if people are excluded from the development process.

"It is very dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people. If you don't give people a vision in the 21st century somebody else will give them one. And that's the real risk of excluding large number of people from our development processes," he said, accusing the BJP government of excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development process.

Asserting that the transformation taking place in the world requires certain protection for people, he accused the current dispensation in India of taking these protections away from them and hitting the informal economy through demonetisation and GST, causing anger which is leading to lynching incidents.

"They (the BJP government) feel that tribal communities, poor farmers, lower caste people, minorities shouldn't get the same benefits as the elite," the Congress president alleged.

Gandhi claimed that the other thing the BJP has done is that they have started attacking the support structures created to help certain groups of people.

"That is not the only damage they've done. There is something much more dangerous," he said.

He alleged that a couple of years back Prime Minister Narendra Modi "demonetised the Indian economy and destroyed the cash flow" of all small and medium businesses rendering millions jobless.

"They imposed a badly conceptualised GST which complicated lives further," Gandhi said.

"Large numbers of people who worked in small businesses were forced back to the villages and these three things that the government has done has made India angry.  And that's what you get to read in the newspapers.

When you hear about lynchings, when you hear about attacks on Dalits in India, when you hear about attacks on minorities in India, that's the reason for it," Gandhi said.

He said that some of his own party members did not like it when he hugged Modi in Parliament.

Read: Some from my party didn't like me hugging PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi also said there is a big job problem in India but the prime minister refuses to see it.

"You have to (first) accept the problem, to fix it," he said.

Gandhi also spoke about India and its progress over the last 70 years.

Referring to his famous hug, after a no-holds-barred attack during a Parliament debate last month, Gandhi said, "When I hugged PM Modi in Parliament, some within my party did not like it.

"The Congress president also talked about his father, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assailants.

"My father was killed by a terrorist in 1991. When the same terrorist died few years later, I wasn't happy. I saw myself in his children," he said.

Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) chief Velupillai Prabhakaran, responsible for the killing of Rajiv Gandhi, was shot dead by Sri Lankan troops in 2009.

Tags: pm modi, rahul gandhi, rahul gandhi in germany, gst, lynching incidents in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Coconut oil is poison: Harvard professor says health fad is one of 'worst foods'

2

I knew while doing Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 that it's rubbish, says Dharmendra

3

Breakthrough for ovarian cancer patients: Half of women in trial respond to new drug

4

Asian Games 2018: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold, Abhishek Verma bags bronze

5

Katrina Kaif might have given glimpse of Bharat look and we cannot wait to see more!

more

Editors' Picks

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Muslims around world celebrate Eid al-Adha by sacrificing animals to commemorate prophet Ibrahim's faith in being willing to sacrifice his son. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: The world celebrates Eid al- Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice

Goats and pigeons are offered as sacrifice in belief that participants receive supernatural power from goddess during festival. (Photos: AP, PTI)

S(t)eeped in blood: Hindu devotees sacrifice animals in Deodhani festival

India celebrates its 72nd Independence Day having won freedom from the shackles of British colonialists in 1947. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Independence Day 2018: Here's how India celebrated occassion

Independence Bill provided for the end of the British rule in India, on August 15, 1947, and the establishment of India.

In photos: India gears up to celebrate 72nd Independence Day

The festival of Gathemangal is celebrated in the memory of mythical demon Ghantakarna’s death. (Photos: AP)

Nepal celebrates victory of good over evil through Ghantakarna festival

From the ice cream cake, to some pimentos cheese bruger, healthy kale or fruit popsicles, here are some droolworthy edibles for midweek cravings. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delectable, delicious edibles for you to drool over

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham