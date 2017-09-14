The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 03:14 PM IST

India, All India

India transforming: Modi hails as country signs 15 agreements with Japan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 2:26 pm IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 2:50 pm IST

Modi said India Post and Japan Post will start a 'cool box service' for Japanese in India which will help them order food from Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe condemned in the strongest terms North Korea's continued development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. (Photo: PTI)
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai is the lifeline of new India.

Thanking his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, Modi said Japan is the third largest investor in India.

Modi said, "In 2016-17, Japan has invested 4.7 billion dollars, an amount 80 per cent higher than the previous year's investment, in our country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Abe called for Pakistan to bring to justice perpetrators of terror attacks including 2008 Mumbai and 2016 Pathankot attacks.

Modi and Abe are looking forward to convene 5th Japan-India consultation on terrorism and to strengthen cooperation against terrorists threats from groups including al-Qaida, ISIS, JeM, LeT and their affiliates.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe condemned in the strongest terms North Korea's continued development of its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

India and Japan on Thursday signed 15 agreements/documents during the 12th India-Japan Annual Summit. The agreements/documents will deepen the special strategic and global partnership between both Asian nations.

Modi wholeheartedly welcomed the agreements that were signed between India and Japan on Thursday. He further said, the pact will strengthen partnership between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the transformation of India. The PM said may it be the 'Make in India' drive or 'Skill India' or easy business, the country is indeed moving ahead.

Read: Hope Abe's visit to Gujarat not for political purposes: Congress

Delivering press statement after the signing of agreements, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India Post and Japan Post will soon start a 'cool box service' for Japanese residing in India which will help them order their favorite food from Japan.

Modi also urged Japanese business community to open maximum number of Japanese restaurant chains in India.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also addressed the press statement and reiterated his strong support to initiatives like Make In India, Digital India and others and also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi' economic reforms especially Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The visiting prime minister thanked India for its hospitality. He said, "We appreciate the warm welcome and hospitality. Dhanyawaad".

The 15 agreements/documents inked between India and Japan are:

  • Agreement for International Joint exchange programme in science and technology
  • Joint Research Contract between Japan’s AIST and India’s DBT
  • MoU promotion of Cooperation in Research related activities
  • MoU between DBT and National Institute of Advanced Science and Technology
  • MoU on International Academic and Sports Exchange between LNIPE and Nippon Sports Science University
  • MoU on International Academic and Sports Exchange between Sports Authority of India n Nippon Sports Science University, Japan
  • Letter of Intent between LNIPE and University of Tsukuba, Japan
  • Letter of Intent between Sports Authority of India and University of Tsukuba, Japan
  • India-Japan investment promotion road map
  • MoC on 'Japan-India Special Programme for Make in India'
  • RoD on Civil Aviation Cooperation
  • MoC on Disaster Risk Management
  • MoC in the field of Japanese Language Education
  • Indian Japan Act East Forum
  • Arrangement for Administrative Instruction for the Implementation of Cool EMS service.
Tags: narendra modi, shinzo abe, indo-japan annual summit, modi-abe signed agreements
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

