The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 11:34 AM IST

India, All India

Hope Abe's visit to Gujarat not for political purposes: Congress

PTI
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 10:30 am IST

Congress hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Congress on Wednesday raised questions over Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's state visit to Ahmedabad and not the country's national capital and hoped it would not be used for political purposes in view of the forthcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said it was "quixotic" that Abe was not being hosted in Delhi.

"We do not want to transgress propriety by commenting on a state visit but it is rather quixotic that the Prime Minister of a country as important as Japan, who is almost India's strategic partner in many respects, is strangely not even being hosted in Delhi," he said.

He hoped a state visit was not being used for "political purposes" in view of the elections in Gujarat, slated to be held later this year.

"With an election in Gujarat around the corner, it does raise a question -- and I hope this is not the case -- that a state visit is actually being used for political purposes because the manner in which it is structured is rather awkward," he told reporters.

Tewari said India had a great relationship with Japan and that relationship, its foundations and consolidation had been laid during the UPA regime.

Japanese Prime Minister Abe arrived in Ahmedabad on Wednesday on a two-day visit with a packed agenda that includes the laying of the foundation stone for India's first bullet train project between Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

Tewari also criticised the government over the handling of the Rohingyas issue and said the criticism India had been subjected to by the United Nations Human Rights Council was "absolutely unprecedented".

"The stand which this government has taken on the Rohingyas is totally contrary to India's traditions where we have welcomed the persecuted from any part of our neighbourhood," he said.

He said India had not faced "this kind of ignominy".

"So, therefore, you can be critical of (Congress vice president) Rahul Gandhi, but I think the time has come for the NDA-BJP Government and the Prime Minister to introspect that mere speeches and road shows with leaders of other countries do not substitute for diplomacy," Tewari said.

On Gandhi's recent remarks in the US about being ready to take over as the party chief, he said the Congress was a democratic party and an organisational election process was on.

"You don't second guess an organisational election process. It will culminate logically in what the aspirations and the desires of the Congress workers are," he said.

Tags: narendra modi, shinzo abe, gujarat assembly elections, congress, abe gujarat visit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

2

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

3

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

4

Britons among most depressed people in the Western world

5

Drastically reduce asthma symptoms with diet and exercise

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham