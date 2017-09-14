The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 14, 2017 | Last Update : 01:27 PM IST

Business, Economy

Why Modi, Abe's bullet train project is a win-win for both India and Japan

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 14, 2017, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 14, 2017, 11:57 am IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo loaned India nearly Rs 88,000 crore for the 508-km bullet train project.

Both India and Japan stand to gain equally from the bullet train project. Photo: AP
 Both India and Japan stand to gain equally from the bullet train project. Photo: AP

Mumbai: With the pompous inauguration of the 508-km Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train project, India became the second country, to import the Japanese 'Shinkansen' bullet-train technology which has been lobbying for a buyer for long.

At a time when Japan and China are locked in an intense rivalry for providing this technology to countries around the world, Japan’s Rs 88,000 crore-soft loan to India will cement a long-standing friendship between the two countries. Abe, in his address at the inauguration ceremony in Ahmedabad on Thursday emphasized on the “special bond” between the two countries” and Modi thanked him saying Japan’s loan was a “gift” to India.

Japan’s victory in securing the Indian contract must been seen against the edgy competition from Siemens AG, Bombardier Inc., Alstom and, more recently, the Chinese CRRC in a global market worth USD 133 billion by 2019, according to a BCC Research.

"The competition between China and Japan, especially in the ASEAN region, has been fairly intense and in India, there will be more competition for other phases of the bullet train project," said Jaideep Ghosh, partner and head of transport at consultancy KPMG told Bloomberg.

The financing by Japan would also bring in business for Japanese firms like Hitachi Ltd. and East Japan Railway Co. – a blow for CRRC and European companies including Alstom SA.

Also, India is not the only buyer of this bullet-train technology. China won a USD 5.5 billion project in Indonesia in 2015 and is currently vying with Japan for a Singapore-Kuala Lumpur link.

US President Donald Trump had also called for introduction of high-speed rail technology in his country, a technology he said is “all over the place” in Japan and China.

According to a report in Bloomberg, in 2014, Japan’s government had offered its technology to the then California governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, as part of a USD 40 billion project. In 2014, the Japanese prime minister had said his government may partially finance the Central Japan Railway Co.'s maglev trains for a Washington-Baltimore line.

The Japanese team estimated that the first train would roll out by 2023, but Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said PM Modi wants the train to start on 15 August 2022 - when India completes 75 years of Independence. The loan to Japan will have to be repaid over 50 years.

The high-speed train, with a capacity to accommodate 750 people, is expected to slash travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad from seven to three hours.

Amidst criticism from the Opposition that this national project is being turned into a political one, the Modi government has claimed that it will generate employment for nearly 20,000 people.

Tags: mumbai-ahmedabad bullet train, shinzo abe, prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Roald Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' was originally about a black boy, agent thought it was 'a bad idea'

2

Venezuela to promote eating rabbit meat to amidst economic crisis

3

New malware spreads through active Bluetooth connections

4

The Man Booker Prize announces shortlist for 2017

5

Samsung eyes on foldable Note launch next year

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham