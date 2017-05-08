The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 08, 2017

India, All India

Video: Indian Army blows up Pak bunker along LoC

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 8, 2017, 12:50 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 1:00 pm IST

Arun Jaitley last week said that Army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan's act of mutilating Indian soldiers.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds. (Photo: Videograb)
 Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds. (Photo: Videograb)

Srinagar: A video of the Indian Army destroying a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control (LoC) by firing an anti-tank missile has gone viral.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds.

“Sir the shell has hit the target, we have brought it down,” one soldier can be heard saying in the video.

But reports differ on the timing and exact location of the attack. While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, much before the mutilation of Indian soldiers by Pakistani army last week, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and top government officials had last week said that the Army had been given a free hand to avenge Pakistan’s mutilation act. Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat had also said that an attack will be conducted at a time of “our choice and preference”.

Tags: line of control, jawans mutilated, pak bunker, indian army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

