Pak denial on mutilation has no credibility: Arun Jaitley

New Delhi: Rubbishing Pakistan’s claim that its Army was not involved in mutilating the bodies of two Indian soldiers, defence minister Arun Jaitley said that the denial of the “barbaric act” had no credibility.

“The denial itself carries no credibility because the entire gamut of circumstances clearly indicates that this barbaric act of first killing two of our soldiers and then mutilating their bodies has been carried out with the active participation of the (Pakistani) Army,” he told reporters.

The defence minister said such an act cannot be carried out without the “protection, participation or the actual indulgence” of the Pakistani Army. Replying to a question on India’s possible response to Pakistan’s action, the minister said: “Have faith in your Army”.