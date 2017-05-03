Stop 'Mann ki Baat', start 'Gun ki Baat': Uddhav to Modi on soldiers' mutilation

Two Indian soldiers were killed and their bodies mutilated by Pakistani troops on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop his 'Mann ki Baat' and instead start 'Gun ki Baat' to punish Pakistan for killing two Indian soldiers and mutilating their bodies.

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Mumbai this evening, Thackeray said whatever needs to be done on the matter "has to be done now".

"It's time...he (the PM) stops that ('Mann ki Baat') and starts 'Gun ki Baat' with Pakistan to teach it a lesson," he said.

'Mann ki Baat' is Modi's popular monthly radio address to the nation.

The attack was carried out by the Border Action Team (BAT), which generally comprises Pakistani army personnel and terrorists, in Krishna Ghati Sector in Poonch district.

The Sena is a constituent of the Modi government and also part of the BJP-led ruling coalition in Maharashtra.

Thackeray also said his party knows Mumbai inside out and that's why it has been able to thwart attempts by the BJP to control the affairs of the financial capital.