The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

India, All India

Build single facility to prevent misuse by NGOs: Maneka to states on sexual abuse

PTI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 5:47 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 5:47 pm IST

Gandhi's suggestion came in the backdrop of the recent alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in Bihar's Muzzafarpur and UP's Deoria districts.

Gandhi said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking 'abuse and misuse' by NGOs who are running their own shelter homes with grants from the government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Gandhi said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking 'abuse and misuse' by NGOs who are running their own shelter homes with grants from the government. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: In the aftermath of the alleged sexual assault of minor girls in Muzaffarpur and Deoria, Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi on Monday asked states to build a single large central facility to house such children in a bid to prevent "abuse and misuse" by NGOs.

She said the adoption and skill development programmes in a central facility would be much easier and it would also help in checking "abuse and misuse" by NGOs who are running their own shelter homes with grants from the government.

"I have been asking for a scheme where each state should have a single large facility to house all such girls and children which should be run by the state government," she said.

Other homes in the state should only provide temporary shelter to women, girls and children in distress situations and after clearance by the Child Welfare Committee, Gandhi said.

Her suggestion came in the backdrop of the recent alleged sexual abuse of minor girls in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and Uttar Pradesh's Deoria districts.

She also said that the Women and Child Development Ministry would be happy to fund the construction of these facilities in each state and then it handover to the state government.

The case of sexual assault of minor girls at the Muzaffarpur shelter home, run by an NGO, was first highlighted in an audit report submitted by the Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai, to the Bihar Social Welfare Department in April this year.

The FIR in the case was registered on May 31 against 11 people, including Brajesh Thakur, the owner of the NGO which ran the government-funded shelter home for destitute girls.

On July 26, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the matter.

Read: Bihar CM orders probe in all shelter homes after horrific rapes

About 34 minor girls were allegedly sexually abused at the shelter home in Muzaffarpur, with medical reports confirming rape of them.

The second case of sexual assault against girls in Deoria came to light on Sunday when a 10-year-old girl managed to flee from the shelter home and informed them about the plight of the inmates, who were reportedly sexually abused by the couple running the shelter home, after which police conducted a raid and 24 girls were rescued.

Read: UP shelter home license cancelled after girls complain mistreatment, 24 rescued

The Uttar Pradesh government swung into a damage control mode by removing the district magistrate and ordering a high-level probe into the matter.

Tags: maneka gandhi, sexual assault of minors, muzaffarpur shelter case, brajesh thakur, nitish kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham