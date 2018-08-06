The Asian Age | News

Monday, Aug 06, 2018

India

UP shelter home license cancelled after girls complain mistreatment, 24 rescued

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 10:47 am IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 10:46 am IST

License of Deoria shelter home was cancelled after a girl escaped and informed the police how they were all treated like servants.

The director of Deoria shelter home and her husband have been arrested.
 The director of Deoria shelter home and her husband have been arrested. (Representational Image)

Deoria (Uttar Pradesh): The Deoria Police on Sunday arrested a couple and rescued 24 girls from a shelter home in the city, after its license was revoked following an inspection by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Both the man and his wife were managers at the shelter home.

The incident came to light after a girl escaped from the shelter home and informed the police how they were all treated like servants.

Superintendent of Police Rohan P Kanay said, "When the order to close this institution was made, our people went there and the organisation's director misbehaved with our team. Today, after a girl escaped from there, we got to the reality of that place. There have been many big disclosures during the investigation. 24 children have been rescued safely so far. "

He further informed that the institution's director Girija Tripathi and her husband have been arrested.

A probe is underway and further details are awaited.

In a similar incident, employees of a shelter home in Muzaffarpur were arrested last month for allegedly sexually harassing the girls. 

On receiving information, the police raided the vicinity and rescued 44 girls. 

deoria, deoria shelter home, central bureau of investigation, bihar shelter home
India, Uttar Pradesh

