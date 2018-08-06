Bihar CM orders probe in all shelter homes after horrific rapes

Nitish Kumar said the rapes should be probed by the CBI, under the High Court.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also ordered adequate security in all shelter homes in Bihar, including those for women. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Patna: After horrific tales of rape and abuse emerged from several Bihar’s shelter homes for girls and boys, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ordered a thorough inspection of all state shelter homes.

Kumar also ordered adequate security in all shelter homes in Bihar, including those for women.

Nitish Kumar said the horrific rapes of young girls – 34 of the 44 in the Muzaffarpur shelter home alone – should be investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said the High Court should monitor this investigation.

Kumar also said allegations that Bihar minister Manju Verma’s husband frequently visited the Muzaffarpur home would be probed. “If someone related to the minister is involved, they won't be spared. But why is this issue being raised now? We had called her and she denied any involvement. How is it justified to level baseless allegations?” he asked.

The Bihar Chief Minister also said the social audit by the Tata Institution of Social Sciences (TISS), which exposed these rapes, was ordered by the state.

“No one will be spared,” he said.