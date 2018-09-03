The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 07:34 PM IST

India, All India

Congress emerges as winner with 982 seats in Karnataka civic polls

PTI/ANI
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 6:52 pm IST

Out of the total 2664 seats, Congress has managed to win 982 seats, while BJP bagged 929, and JD(S) won 307 seats.

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.
 The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state. (Photo: PTI | File)

Bengaluru: As counting of votes for the recently held urban local body polls completed, Congress has edged past BJP to become the winner by securing 982 seats.

Out of the total 2664 seats, Congress has managed to win 982 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 929, and the Janata Dal (Secular) won 307 seats, with the remaining going to independent candidates.

Following the victory, Congress said that the people of Karnataka have accepted the development policies of the Congress-JD(S) government in the state and have rejected the 'jumlas' (rhetoric) of the BJP.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, while thanking the people of the state, said that they have once again reposed their faith in the Congress.

 

Read: Watch: BJP candidate takes off shirt, celebrates win in Karnataka local body poll

The polling was held in 2,529 wards, spread over 29 city municipalities, 53 town municipalities and 23 town panchayats, and in 135 wards of three city corporations of the state.

The civic election was earlier scheduled to be held in 105 urban local bodies. However, polling in three areas was postponed due to the onset of heavy rains and subsequent flash floods in Kodagu district.

Tags: karnataka civic polls, bjp, congress, jd(s), 2019 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

