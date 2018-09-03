The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 02:45 PM IST

India, All India

Watch: BJP candidate takes off shirt, celebrates win in Karnataka local body poll

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 1:29 pm IST
Veerappa Siragannavar, who won at a ward in Bagalkote municipal council, is seen taking off shirt, walking on streets waving the garment.

BJP's Veerappa Siragannavar takes off his shirt to celebrate his victory in Karnataka urban local body polls. (Photo: Screengrab | ANI)
Bengaluru: As the results of urban local body polls in Karnataka are being declared on Monday, a BJP candidate celebrated his victory by removing his shirt.

In a video, Veerappa Siragannavar, who won at a ward in Bagalkote municipal council, is seen taking off his shirt, and walking on the streets waving the garment.

The scene is reminiscent of former skipper of India captain cricket team Sourav Ganguly taking off his shirt and waiving it at the Lords after India's historic win against England in the 2002 Natwest Series.

 

Over 8,000 candidates contested the local body polls and about 800 fought for the three city corporations.

Voting took place on August 29 at over 100 city and town municipalities and town panchayats across Karnataka.

In the 2013 local body polls held in 4,976 seats, Congress had bagged 1,960 seats, while the BJP and the Janata Dal-Secular had won 905 seats each, and independents had won the remaining 1,206 seats.

Tags: karnataka local body polls, karnataka urban local body polls, bjp, veerappa siragannavar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

