

Padmavati controversy: Kapil Sharma supports Deepika Padukone, condemns threats

Published : Nov 28, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
The comedian said India is a democratic country and people can put their views forward, but one cannot issue threats.

Kapil Sharma has expressed his point of view on the entire Padmavati controversy.
Mumbai: Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma today came out in support of "Padmavati" star Deepika Padukone, saying it is wrong to resort to violence to register protests.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the period drama has been in the line of fire with various Rajput groups and political leaders accusing the filmmaker of "distorting historical facts".

Recently, a Haryana BJP leader offered a bounty of Rs 10 crore to anyone who beheads Bhansali and Deepika, who plays the title role of queen Padmini in the film. He has been served a show cause notice by the party.

The 36-year-old stand-up comic-turned-actor, who was in the capital to promote his film "Firangi", said India is a democratic country and people can put their views forward, but one cannot issue threats.

"On one hand, you say that Deepika is the national pride... You talk about women empowerment. I think everyone must have felt that it (threats) was wrong," Kapil said.

Commenting on the postponed release of "Padmavati", the actor said the matter falls under the domain of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) as it has the final authority.

"As far as the release of the film is concerned, the CBFC is there for it and they should look at it. If they find something objectionable in it, they should make a decision about it," he said.

Also featuring Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh, the film was scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, but has been deferred by the makers until further notice.

Kapil Sharma starrer 'Firangi' which was supposed to hit the screens on November 24, will now release in place of 'Padmavati' on December 1.

Tags: kapil sharma, padmavati film, deepika padukone, firangi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

