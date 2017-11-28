The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017

India, All India

Supreme Court quashes plea to stop 'Padmavati' release outside India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 12:12 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 12:32 pm IST

The apex court said the matter has still not been decided by the Censor Board.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a fresh plea seeking to stall the release of 'Padmavati' outside India. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a fresh plea seeking to stall the release of 'Padmavati' outside India.

The petition was filed by a lawyer, Manohar Lal Sharma, who sought a stay on the release of the film.

On the threats given by various groups to director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone, who plays the role of ‘Rani Padmini’, the apex court said, “These kind of statements are violative of the principle of Rule of Law as Censor Board is yet to certify the movie.”

The top court also took serious note of statements made by people holding power or high office about the movie and said it was tantamount to pre-judging it.

