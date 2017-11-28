Padmavati threats tarnishing nation’s image, says Congress

Some leaders and groups have reportedly announced a bounty for beheading Bhansali and the movie’s female lead Deepika.

A still from the song Ghoomar in the film Padmavati that has sparked a controversy.

Jamshedpur: The Congress has termed the threats of physical harm to Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and actor Deepika Padukone as Talibani and said such threats have tarnished the image of the country.

“If you do not like the film, don’t see it. But violent threats issued to the actor and director of the movie have tarnished the image of the country abroad,” AICC spokesman Ajoy Kumar said at a press conference.

“We have seen and heard such statements that only indicates that India has become Taliban,” Dr Kumar said Sunday evening.

To a question on some states banning release of Padmavati, he said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is the authority to take a call over release of the movie.

Dr Kumar was recently nominated as the president of the Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee.