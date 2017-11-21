200 per cent with 'Padmavati', have been asked to keep mum on film: Ranveer

Security was tight as Ranveer's presence as journalists gathered in numbers to get a response from the actor.

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing uproar over ‘Padmavati,’ actor Ranveer Singh today said that he has been asked not to say anything about the movie but was ‘200 per cent’ behind director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

"Like I said before, I stand 200 per cent with the film and Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Given the sensitive times right now, I have been asked to not say anything, whatever in regards to the film. Anything that needs to be (said) you will receive from the producers," Ranveer said on the sidelines of an event here.

Bhansali has received death threats over his alleged ‘wrongful’ portrayal of queen Padmavati in the period drama by various Rajput groups, a charged denied by the director.

The movie's release has been deferred by the producers in the wake of country-wide protests against the film.

The event witnessed heavy security due to Ranveer's presence as journalists gathered in numbers to get a response from the actor.

He acknowledged the media presence, saying, "Thank you very much for coming out today."

