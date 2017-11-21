Padmavati row: Will carry out 'Swachh Bharat', burn theatres, warns BJP leader

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had not received a clearance from the CBFC.

The Haryana BJP had on Monday sought an explanation from Amu over remarks offering a Rs 10 crore bounty to anyone beheading Bhansali and Deepika Padukone. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Chandigarh: Haryana's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Media Coordinator Suraj Pal Amu on Tuesday issued a new threat against the release of 'Padmavati' claiming that the warrior caste and the youth of nation have the strength to set every cinema hall on fire.

He stated that such an action would be similar to Chief Minister Narendra Modi's "Swachh Bharat" mission.

The Haryana BJP had on Monday sought an explanation from Amu over remarks offering a Rs 10 crore bounty to anyone beheading Bhansali and Deepika Padukone.

Read: Padmavati row: BJP leader announces Rs 10 cr for Deepika, Bhansali's head

While the BJP distanced itself from the comments, Amu said he had made the remarks in his personal capacity and that he would resign if his party asked him to but would not tolerate any "insult" to his community.

Meanwhile, the makers of the upcoming movie have voluntarily postponed its release date, in the face of absence of requisite clearances.

The movie was scheduled to release on December 1.

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, had not received a clearance from the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, had been facing protests from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.