The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 21, 2017 | Last Update : 11:09 AM IST

India, All India

Historical experts must review 'Padmavati', not filmstars: Rajasthan CM bans film in state

ANI
Published : Nov 21, 2017, 10:26 am IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2017, 10:34 am IST

Raje has suggested that the storyline of the film should be reviewed by historical experts and not film stars.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama, Padmavati has been facing huge protest by various groups. (Photo: PTI File)
 The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama, Padmavati has been facing huge protest by various groups. (Photo: PTI File)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that Padmavati would not be released in the state till necessary changes as per suggestions given to the Centre were incorporated in the film.

The Chief Minister on Monday said that the movie will be allowed to release in Rajasthan only after the changes proposed by her in a letter to Union Minister Smriti Irani are complied with.

Raje has suggested that the storyline of the film should be reviewed by historical experts and not film stars to assure that the sentiments of the Rajputs are not hurt.

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed epic drama has been facing huge protest by various groups, besides many chief ministers have come under the umbrella to ban the movie in their respective states.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the film will not be allowed to release in the state unless the objectionable scenes are removed.

"We have been reading about the queen's sacrifice from childhood. Distortion of history will not be tolerated. Unless the objectionable scenes are removed, I will not let the film to be released across the state," he told a gathering after holding a meeting with the representatives of Rajput community.

Chouhan's Punjab counterpart Captain Amarinder Singh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also spoke along the same lines.

However, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday extended her support to the film and said that the controversy was "a calculated plan of a political party to destroy the freedom of expression".

Banerjee tweeted, "We condemn this super emergency. All in the film industry must come together and protest in one voice."

The movie, starring actors Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, has been embroiled in flak from various groups, including Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.

Amid the hue and cry, the release of the movie was also deferred.

It was earlier slated to release on December 1.

Tags: padmavati, padmavati controversy, vasundhara raje
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Drinking alcohol not bad for nursing mothers: Study

2

FDA approves first drug in US with digital ingestion tracking

3

Harvey Weinstein was very mean to me, told me I'd never work in Hollywood: Pamela

4

Eat more green leafy vegetables, fruits to live longer: Study

5

BCCI should trust NADA: Rajyavardhan Rathore

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham