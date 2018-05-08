Sonam Kapoor weds Anand Ahuja: Actress all smiles for new beginning with her love

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja today got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

After two-day Mehendi and Sangeet, Sonam Kapoor has finally turned Mrs. Anand Ahuja in a close-knit ceremony.

An official statement was released which mentioned:

The wedding was an intimate and private affair with close family and friends."

All family members - Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Mohit Marwah were spotted outside the venue. The groom Anand Ahuja too looked royal in a sherwani.

Apart from them, the wedding was attended by Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, Aamir's son Junaid Khan, Sonam's BFF Jacqueline Fernandez, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, their little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, politician Amar Singh, Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji and Sonam's good friend Swara Bhasker.